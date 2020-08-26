A Dream Come True: Nitya Capital Acquires One Westchase

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For CEO and founder of Nitya Capital, Swapnil Agarwal, success and achievements never came easy. Coming from humble beginnings as a son of a working class Indian immigrant family in Houston, much of Swapnil's youth was defined by observing and learning from the success of others. As he worked his first few jobs, Swapnil remembered vividly his weekly route for flyer distribution for his family's small business in which he would always take a moment stare at the grand corporate office building across the street on Westheimer. Its majestic modern glass architecture was always bustling with accomplished, busy businessmen and women. This office complex represented everything Swapnil dreamed of becoming: a leader and a pillar in the business world.