A "Dynamic" Addition to the Elkhorn Training Camp Family

"Dynamic Velocity has been the leader in the Omaha market for training baseball pitchers," said Max Fearnow, Co-Founder/Owner of Elkhorn Training Camp. "With its commitment to player development and the use of technology, Dynamic Velocity has improved the performance of thousands of pitchers. The philosophies and approach to players align perfectly with Elkhorn Training Camp's vision."

Dynamic Velocity, founded by Tom Oldham in 2016, has trained over 2,000 baseball pitchers in the youth, high school, collegiate, and professional ranks.

"Elkhorn Training Camp's strong reputation and strengths in facility management, training, and operations will enhance the experience of our clients. We are looking forward to impacting athletes for many years with Elkhorn Training Camp," said Tom Oldham, Owner of Dynamic Velocity.

Moving forward and effective immediately, Dynamic Velocity will be the branding and training curriculum for baseball pitching instruction from Elkhorn Training Camp.

Based in Omaha, Nebraska, Elkhorn Training Camp was founded in 2016 by Max Fearnow and Mike Alessandro. Max Fearnow, a former pitcher at Stanford University, has been training baseball players for the past 12 years. Mike Alessandro, a former technology executive, met Max Fearnow during a private lesson with his son, Sam Alessandro. It was in 2016 when Fearnow approached Alessandro about his idea. Fast forward to 2020 and the vision/dream of Elkhorn Training Camp continues to grow. "The opportunity to build a business in sports and be partnered with Max is a dream come true. We are focused on our athletes and will continue to innovate in the sports training market for years to come. Dynamic Velocity is a wonderful fit with our strategic plan," said Mike Alessandro, Co-Founder/Owner of Elkhorn Training Camp.

With completion of the transaction with Dynamic Velocity, 4 training locations exist under the umbrella of Elkhorn Training Camp:

Elkhorn Training Camp: 715 North 210 th Street, Elkhorn, Nebraska

Street, Elkhorn Training Camp North: 20210 Gate Dancer Street, Omaha, Nebraska

Elkhorn Training Camp Stonegate: 11718 Stonegate Circle, Omaha, Nebraska

Dynamic Velocity: 9753 South 140th Street, Omaha, Nebraska

Additional locations are under consideration both regionally and nationally for Elkhorn Training Camp.

Elkhorn Training Camp, LLC is a privately held organization. Transaction details with Dynamic Velocity were not disclosed.

SOURCE Elkhorn Training Camp

