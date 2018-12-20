A Dynasty Joins Pit Boss
Willie Robertson partners with #PitBossNation
16:37 ET
PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons, USA is proud to announce a partnership with Willie Robertson. You may know him from A&E's hit TV series Duck Dynasty, but he is one busy man behind the cameras. Willie is CEO of both Duck Commander and Buck Commander, a New York Times bestselling author, father of five, a traveling speaker, and an active outdoorsman.
In his partnership with Pit Boss, Willie will be leading the ever-growing Pit Boss social movement, providing recipes, and tips and tricks. He draws on years of cooking experience and his passion for BBQ, to share with the community.
"I love to grill and smoke. Whether I harvest the food myself, or get it at the store, there's nothing quite like fire, and a rich smoke. Now that I have my Pit Boss grill and smokers, I have all the tools I need to prepare the best smoked foods," said Willie, when asked about joining team Pit Boss.
"Willie is a great addition to the team," mentioned Jeff Thiessen, President, Dansons USA "his outgoing personality, passion, and faith have led him down an amazing path. We are excited to have him join Pit Boss Nation," continued Thiessen.
Teaming up with Willie is the most recent effort in Dansons ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class products and community to its valued customer base. Recently, the company also announced its partnership with grilling industry veteran and founder, Joe Traeger.
Pit Boss Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons, Inc. which was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Jeff and Jordan. Pit Boss Grills is known for their durability and craftsmanship, as well as for their family style and approach to business. From portable grills like the Pit Boss Tailgater, to massive grills like the Pit Boss 1000 Traditions – Pit Boss Grills takes pride in creating whatever the customers (and employees) dream up. Last year, Dansons was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017).
For more information about Pit Boss Grills, please visit the website at: https://pitboss-grills.com/.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact:
Ashley Evdokimo
Dansons
3411 N 5th Avenue, Suite 500
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Office: 1.877.303.3134 (ext 160)
Cell: 480.220.6700
Email: ashley.evdokimo@dansons.com
SOURCE Pit Boss Grills
Share this article