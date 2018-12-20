A Dynasty Joins Pit Boss

"I love to grill and smoke. Whether I harvest the food myself, or get it at the store, there's nothing quite like fire, and a rich smoke. Now that I have my Pit Boss grill and smokers, I have all the tools I need to prepare the best smoked foods," said Willie, when asked about joining team Pit Boss.

"Willie is a great addition to the team," mentioned Jeff Thiessen, President, Dansons USA "his outgoing personality, passion, and faith have led him down an amazing path. We are excited to have him join Pit Boss Nation," continued Thiessen.

Teaming up with Willie is the most recent effort in Dansons ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class products and community to its valued customer base. Recently, the company also announced its partnership with grilling industry veteran and founder, Joe Traeger.

Pit Boss Grills is a subsidiary of Dansons, Inc. which was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons, Jeff and Jordan. Pit Boss Grills is known for their durability and craftsmanship, as well as for their family style and approach to business. From portable grills like the Pit Boss Tailgater, to massive grills like the Pit Boss 1000 Traditions – Pit Boss Grills takes pride in creating whatever the customers (and employees) dream up. Last year, Dansons was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017).



For more information about Pit Boss Grills, please visit the website at: https://pitboss-grills.com/ .

