A Facility Financed by DERMAVITA Opening Soon for Production of JUVEDERM Aesthetic Ranges

BEIRUT, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the growing demands of our global business and the drive to provide the most efficient products and services in the esthetic filed, DERMAVITA is pleased to preannounce the financing of a manufacturing and packaging facility in Bulgaria.

DERMAVITA is devoted to maintaining the same consistently high-quality cosmetic products for which they are well-known under the trademark JUVEDERM and maintaining regulatory and quality control procedures to ensure the products' efficiency. Through our global expansion efforts, we are now better able to provide uninterrupted deliveries and faster services.

The facility is in the environs of the Bulgarian capital Sofia and at the beginning of the 3rd quarter of 2020 will handle production, testing, and packaging of the current and new JUVEDERM cosmetic ranges

The new facility's team will maintain production of various product types and ranges, provided for both – professional and home care usage, such as: peels, cocktails, serums, creams, masks, cleansing waters, lotions, as well as for different indications: rejuvenating, whitening, sun-protecting, cleansing, hydrating. JUVEDERM products will be provided in a variety of packages, from vials to sachets, to best suit customer needs.

Consistently High Quality

The raw materials to be used in the production of JUVEDERM products will be with very high quality from the most secured and reliable sources. No animal tests to be done on the products, no ingredients from animal origin to be used in the formulations. Only proven and most innovative, for their purposes, ingredients in the aesthetic field will be used in the solutions and mixtures to keep JUVEDERM' ranges already proved efficiency and safety on the same high level. The whole production will be in conformity to GMP guidelines and according to the cosmetic products European Community Regulation 1223/2009. Approximately 75% of the works are digitized and have fully automated process controls.

Sustainability and Innovation

DERMAVITA invests heavily in innovation to improve the production processes, delivering better solutions and a wide assortment of beauty products. As a result, for the first time within the Juvederm cosmetic family, a brand new cosmetic line is about to be born – Juvederm BIO range! We have a quality state-of-the-art in-house laboratory which together, with highly qualified and experienced in beauty industry staff, is a guarantee for the best performance during all manufacturing and testing steps up to the release of the final products.

