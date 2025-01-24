A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. to Award Second Free Heating System This Winter

Al Fagundes's Help a Neighbor Program to provide a homeowner in need with a free heating system in February 2025.

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc., a local, family-owned business serving homeowners throughout Massachusetts since 2003, is proud to announce the continuation of its Help a Neighbor Program. This initiative provides a deserving homeowner in need with a free heating system installation each year.

A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating is now seeking nominations for a second deserving recipient to receive a free heating system installation in February 2025. The company is looking for homeowners who are facing financial hardship and struggling to afford a new heating system. The system will be supplied by a local partner and installed by A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating's NATE-certified technicians.

Friends and family members can nominate homeowners residing in Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire, and Northwest Massachusetts for a free heating system. Submissions for this giveaway will be accepted until February 28th, 2025: https://www.afphpro.com/about-us/help-a-neighbor/?se_custom_field_10=-2098646124

"We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve," says Al Fagundes, founder and CEO of A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating. "Our Help a Neighbor Program allows us to directly improve the lives of our neighbors by ensuring they have a warm and comfortable home during the cold winter months."

The program successfully awarded a free heating system to a homeowner in September 2024. Please visit the link below to read more about recipient of the last Help a Neighbor giveaway: https://www.lowellsun.com/2024/10/22/giving-back-local-company-aims-to-help-a-neighbor-with-heating-system-giveaway/

"We encourage anyone who knows a homeowner in need to nominate them for this program," says Fagundes. "Together, we can ensure our communities stay warm and comfortable throughout the winter."

About A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc.

A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating Inc. is a local, family-owned business serving homeowners throughout Massachusetts since 2003. The company offers a wide range of plumbing, heating, and air conditioning services, and is committed to providing quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. In addition to its core business, A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating is dedicated to giving back to the community through its Help a Neighbor Program.

For more information about A. Fagundes Plumbing & Heating or the Help a Neighbor Program, please visit their website at: https://www.afphpro.com/

For press and media inquiries, please reach out to: [email protected]

