A faith-based argument for affirmative action from Pacific School of Religion

BERKELEY, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week the Supreme Court ruled that colleges' use of race as a factor in student admissions is unconstitutional, ignoring our country's history of racist systems that continue to affect our current reality. 

As a majority people of color community, we know the long journey we must travel to fulfill our mission to create a world where all can thrive, and we remain committed to pursuing it. 

For over 150 years, Pacific School of Religion (PSR) has been at the forefront of social movements that strive to turn the tide of inequity in every community where our graduates serve. In our pursuit of justice and equality, we draw inspiration from the teachings of Jesus and the wisdom of our shared religious traditions.

Central to this transformative journey is the concept of the year of the Lord's favor or Jubilee, as outlined in Leviticus 25. This ancient practice recognizes that inequality accumulates over time, and our laws and systems must actively work to rectify the savage inequalities that threaten life and human flourishing. It's a call to dismantle oppressive structures, liberate the marginalized, and restore balance and wholeness to society.

PSR firmly believes in the power of education to dismantle systemic barriers and empower individuals and communities. We mourn the implications of this decision and its devastating impact on our efforts to address the savage inequalities that plague our educational system. 

However, in the face of this setback, we recommit ourselves to the vital work of preparing a diverse generation of leaders. We do this through the relationships we build with historically marginalized communities to identify emerging leaders, by infusing our curriculum with anti-racist theory, and with our stackable approach to education.

The call of Jesus, echoed through the ages, urges us to embrace this sacred work in every generation. Let us heed this call, pursue a more inclusive future, and come together as a community dedicated to justice and love.

Founded in 1866, Pacific School of Religion is a progressive Christian seminary, graduate school, and center for leadership development and social impact. In addition to PSR's doctoral, masters, and certificate programs we also offer courses through the Ignite Institute and our Theological Education for Leadership (TEL) program. PSR is also home to the Center for LGBTQ and Gender Studies in Religion (CLGS), the first seminary-based LGBTQ+ Center.

PSR is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Association of Theological Schools (ATS).

