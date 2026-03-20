A Fake Corporate Retreat. A Real Hot Sauce Brand. Prime Video and Dave's Gourmet Launch Rockin' Grandma's Hot Sauces Inspired by Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Sauces are now available for purchase on Amazon.com

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Video and Dave's Gourmet have launched Rockin' Grandma's, a hot sauce brand inspired by the comedy series Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. The first three episodes of the series are now available on Prime Video, followed by two episodes on March 27, and a three-episode finale on April 3.

Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauces inspired by Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat are available on Amazon.

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat is a documentary-style comedy that captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of Anthony, a recently hired temporary worker. Unbeknownst to Anthony, the entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment - whether in conference rooms or during downtime - has been meticulously orchestrated. As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values, with control of the company hanging in the balance.

Now the fictional brand featured in the series has entered the real world.

Prime Video and Dave's Gourmet collaborated to create Rockin' Grandma's, a lineup of four hot sauces along with the Greatest Hits Hot Sauce Collection variety pack.

"We loved the idea that something living inside a world created for one person could make its way into the real world for many more to enjoy," said Matthew Insolia, President of Dave's Gourmet. "Now fans of the show can taste it. No acting required."

The sauces are available exclusively on Amazon at launch. While watching Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat, customers can search 'Shop the Show' in the Amazon shopping app to seamlessly discover their favorite products. Mobile users can access the shopping hub directly here: https://www.amazon.com/juryduty

Dave's Gourmet expects to continue exploring collaborations with entertainment properties, music artists, and other creative partners as the company looks for new ways to bring storytelling into consumer products.

For more information, please email us at [email protected].

SOURCE Dave's Gourmet LLC