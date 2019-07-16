A Family Office Approach to Wealth Management®

HOUSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the "average" practice in this year's list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients coordinate and manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

For additional information, visit http://autumnlanellc.com/TheAscent.

