A FAMILY'S JOURNEY OF GROWTH AND EXCELLENCE: THE TAYLOR STORY AT SANDRIDGE CRAFTED FOODS®

MEDINA, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandridge Crafted Foods, an exemplary family-owned business known for its chef-crafted foods and unique family culture, spotlights the Taylor family – a testament to dedication, growth, and generational success. With roots reaching back nearly six decades, Sandridge Crafted Foods has become a pivotal figure in Medina County, Ohio, Tazewell County, Ill., and New Oxford, Pa., thriving on values that form a tight-knit bond between family, business, and employees.

As a significant job creator in these communities, Sandridge Crafted Foods maintains strong ties with organizations like the Greater Medina, Morton, and New Oxford Chambers of Commerce, Medina County Port Authority, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, and more.

At its heart, the company has a family-oriented culture that inspires many employees to bring their own family members on board. With long tenures at Sandridge, the Taylor family is a perfect example that as Sandridge continues to grow, it will preserve its small, familial essence.

Generations of Commitment and Respect

Dan Taylor, Senior Facilities Manager, holds an impressive 27-year tenure and serves not only as a role model for his immediate family but also for colleagues and the entire company. His leadership style, characterized by empowerment, critical thinking, and fostering growth, has left an indelible mark. Reflecting on his daily experiences, Dan acknowledges the challenges of the job, saying, "This job can be tough. The plant environment is damp, some areas are very cold while others are steaming hot, sometimes the hours are long too, but I feel good about what I have accomplished every day when I go home."

Dan's son, Tyler Taylor, a Maintenance Technician, joined Sandridge Crafted Foods driven by a passion for mechanical work and a desire for career opportunities aligned with his leadership skills developed during his military service. Tyler reflects on his decade-long tenure at Sandridge, stating, "The company provided for my family my whole life, so it feels natural for me to want to raise my family in this same environment."

Tyler's journey at Sandridge, from production roles to overseeing the first shift production maintenance team and transitioning to the Facilities Department, stands as a testament to his dedication and the company's commitment to employee growth.

Shared Skillsets, Shared Values

The close-knit relationship between Dan and Tyler is evident in their shared skillsets – exceptional organization, work ethic, and technical mastery. Tyler's commitment to his work is palpable, often going above and beyond to ensure tasks are completed with precision and dedication. Dan emphasizes, "Working with my son is the best part of my whole day. I get to see him learn and adjust his work and watch him evolve and get better."

In sharing insights for families considering working together, the Taylors emphasize the importance of separating personal relationships while maintaining a sense of family within the larger team. They acknowledge occasional challenges but stress that shared knowledge and compassionate collaboration create incredible synergies.

A Workplace that Cares for Its Own

The unique family culture at Sandridge Crafted Foods not only enhances work/life balance but also fosters a caring environment where employees genuinely look out for one another. The Taylors express gratitude for the company's unwavering support, extending even to personal issues outside of work.

In the Taylors' narrative, the legacy of the next generation at Sandridge Crafted Foods® is one of growth, shared values, and an enduring commitment to success. This spotlight on the Taylor family encapsulates the essence of a workplace that truly cares for its extended family – the employees.

