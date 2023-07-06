A Fascinating Fusion of Facts & Fiction, "Music on the Bones" is for the Rock and Roll Fan in Everybody

New Book, Co-Authored by Jody Marriott & Avi Bar-Lev, is Now Available On Amazon, Just In Time For International Rock And Roll Day On July 13 (And Always); Album & Feature Film Based On The Book To Follow

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How did the iconic music of the 1960's, especially rock and roll, make its way from the heart of America to the ears of Russian youth during a time when it was banned in the Soviet Union?

Book Cover X-Ray Record: Bob Dylan Blowin' In The Wind X-Ray Record: The Rolling Stones (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

The surprising answer to this question is among the many gems of little-known information found in the pages of the new book Music on the Bones . Now available on Amazon, Music on the Bones is a compelling blend of facts and fiction that tell the story of how the powerful music of such legends as The Beatles, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and Janis Joplin, among many others, was secretly embedded within repurposed X-Rays in the USSR.

From censorship to freedom of speech, Music on the Bones delves into a host of social, political, and cultural issues which are as timely and relevant today as they were in the 1960's. An album and a feature film based on the powerful story inspired by true events are also in the works.

Music on the Bones follows the plight of Max, a young Russian doctor, who is Jewish and trapped behind the Iron Curtain. He and his friends are striving to work for freedom of expression, and freedom from oppression, against an Orwellian backdrop of constant surveillance and persecution. They are willing to risk imprisonment, or worse, to listen to the forbidden music of the free world, which holds the promise of another life.

Enter Valerie, an idealistic American film student, who is invited to Moscow by Russia's Ministry of Culture under the watchful eye of the KGB, to make a propaganda film promoting the virtues of communism. After meeting with Max and his companions, Valerie discovers and is awakened to the harsh realities of Soviet life and risks her safety as well to reveal the truth in a secret second film.

Music on the Bones is co-authored for a worldwide audience by Jody Marriott and Avi Bar-Lev, the producers of several highly acclaimed award-winning independent films, including West of Thunder and Apple Seed. Renegade Press, LLC. Is the publisher of the book.

Music on the Bones also features images of many of the original 1960s X-Ray records from Marriott's extensive collection, which boasts iconic songs from such internationally renowned recording artists as Elvis Presley, The Beatles, David Bowie, The Doors, The Mamas & The Papas, The Rolling Stones, Chubby Checker, and many more.

