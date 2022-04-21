A FASHION SHOW GROUP IN THE VALLEY HIGHLIGHTS DIVERSITY, INCLUSIVITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY.

Tempe Fashion Week is the first, most diverse, and inclusive fashion production that also emphasizes highlighting sustainability fashion.

Earth day-Spring show, F.A.B.R.I.C., Tempe, Arizona, April 23rd Saturday, 6-10pm

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempe Fashion Week will be hosting its first spring show since its launch in the fall of 2021. This never-been-done-before Earth Day-themed fashion show in the valley will highlight the blooming spring season and tribute its show to recognizing Earth Day. This spring show will also be showcasing sustainable pieces on its runway crafted by progressive, sustainable fashion designers.

At Tempe Fashion Week, diversity and sustainability are not only welcomed but celebrated and highlighted in every aspect of its existence, both internally and externally. In the industry of fast-paced trends and trendsetters, TFW aims to be the trendsetter in leading the life-lasting change in the industry. Diversity, Inclusivity, and Sustainability are the fundamental core values of TFW, what it runs on, and what our community of supporters can always expect from our production of shows!

Website: https://www.tempefashionweek.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tempefashionweek/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/apfK4dGGVXA

Eventbrite ticket sale: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tempe-fashion-week-spring-earth-day-fashion-show-22-tickets-309219272167

About us

They are composed of creative industry leaders who aspire to lead the inevitable change occurring in the fashion industry both in the Valley and Beyond! Its team comprises members who desire and are inspired to lead and be the change in the industry known for its rigid-statistic requirements. TFW's mission is to provide equal opportunities for everyone who shares an interest and passion in the world of fashion. TFW welcomes supporters and participants of age, race, color, height, size, and talent from designers, models, stylists, photographers, media members, and many more!

Our mission is to open, share and introduce a whole new door of opportunities to all who share similar passions within the fashion industry. We are motivated to create an ecosystem of talent, creatives, and supporters, where everyone is welcomed, highlighted, and celebrated!

Contact:

Sebastien Verstraet- Owner, Founder, CEO & Director of TFW.

Allyssa Carlos- Co-Director of TFW.

(480) 438-2988| [email protected]

