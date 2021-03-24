A Father's Advice Helps a High-Risk Payment Gateway Company Attain a Near-Perfect Online Reputation

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly twenty years running his business, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, Matt Tasker has gained a great deal of experience and built a lot of relationships with website owners, developers, and gateway providers in the high-risk-payments industry. While navigating the rapidly changing high-risk market, he remembers the advice his father once gave him.

Jim Tasker, the father of Tasker Payment Gateways LLC's owner Matt Tasker, celebrating an early reputational victory with his wife of 63 years, Kathleen.

Matt says, "When challenging situations arise, we refer back to some words of wisdom that my father, Jim Tasker, taught me as a young man: 'It is better to be happy than to be right.' This means that on occasion, a website owner will have a challenge that is not related to us, but we still work very hard to resolve any issues and make folks happy, regardless of what caused it or whose fault it was."

Since 2002, Tasker Payment Gateways LLC, located on the Maine coast, has been providing the owners of high-risk online businesses with payment gateway and merchant account recommendations that allow them to accept credit cards online. TaskerPaymentGateways.com has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since 2015, and has achieved an A+ rating and racked up a 100 percent customer loyalty score, with nothing less than five-star reviews, and zero customer complaints.

According to Matt, the success of Tasker Payment Gateways has been aided by the belief that straightforwardness, and managing expectations, are the best policies: "One of the reasons we have been so successful in terms of customer satisfaction is because of our willingness to tell online business owners the entire story. I have often said that we are happy to be the world's worst salespeople and tell our merchants the truth. They appreciate straightforward answers."

Receiving honest answers is a huge relief to business owners, because selling high-risk products online, such as CBD, cigars, pipes, glass, and tactical gear, can come with hidden challenges. Many online sellers are disappointed to find that, after all the work they have put into building a website, the out-of-the-box payment processors like PayPal, Stripe, and Square do not allow payment processing for the high-risk products they offer, even though their products are legal. That is where Tasker Payment Gateways' services prove indispensable.

"Setting up high-risk payment processing can be, by its very nature, stressful for website owners," says Matt Tasker. "There are different shopping carts, like Shopify, Wix, and WooCommerce, different payment gateways like NMI, and Authorize.Net, and everything needs to work with a particular high-risk merchant account. CBD is set up differently than pipes and glass, tactical items need a different solution than cigars – it can be overwhelming to website owners. We take a long-term view of business relationships. Sure, sometimes we take an extra amount of time up front to help businesses set up their payment processing, but we build long-term relationships this way."

Knowing that there is no single, across-the-board solution that fits every e-commerce merchant or every high-risk product, Tasker Payment Gateways is willing to do what it takes to find the right payment gateway and merchant account recommendation for each business's individual situation. The success of the long-term relationships they have built is evidenced not only by their five-star reviews and A+ rating from the BBB, but also by the customer reviews for Tasker Payment Gateways on Facebook and Trustpilot.com.

In addition to providing payment gateway solutions and merchant account recommendations, Tasker Payment Gateways helps high-risk business owners by providing free resource guides on TaskerPaymentGateways.com. Many of these guides are for specific high-risk niches such as CBD, pipe and glassware, premium cigars, and FFL-to-FFL dealers, and others involve specific payment gateway providers, such as NMI and Authorize.Net. Whether a merchant is new to selling online, or has been doing it for a while, these free resources are sure to provide some helpful insights.

History shows that Tasker Payment Gateways LLC has a desire to see high-risk online businesses succeed and will put their years of experience to use in finding the right payment gateway and merchant account recommendations. You can learn more about their CBD, vape, glassware, cigars, or tactical item-focused service by visiting TaskerPaymentGateways.com.



