A Festive Journey of Flavours: Experience Finnish Christmas in Helsinki

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Helsinki invites you to indulge in the tastes, traditions and treats of a Finnish Christmas. During the month leading up to the holidays, the city transforms into a winter wonderland where markets, festive events and Christmas lunches celebrate the Finnish capital's vibrant food culture.

As December approaches, Christmas magic finds itself into Helsinki's restaurants, delis and market squares. It's the cozy season and Finns know how to make the most of it, lighting up dark evenings with twinkling lights, gathering for long, festive lunches with friends and family, stocking up on treats from local producers and strolling around the Christmas markets with a warm cup of glögi – Finland's version of mulled wine - in hand.

A visit to the city at this time of year is a perfect way to experience Finnish Christmas and take a bite out of the capital's vibrant food scene. Here's your guide to savouring the season with our best tips for beloved traditions, seasonal delicacies and innovative takes on old classics.

A beloved Christmas tradition at Senate Square

Helsinki's oldest and most iconic Christmas market, Tuomaan Markkinat, brings the spirit of the season to the heart of the city at Senate Square. With nearly 120 wooden stalls, out of which 25 are completely new this year, the market is a feast for the senses, offering Finnish delicacies and handmade gifts made by local artisans. Get a cup of the traditional mulled wine glögi, spiced with cinnamon, cardamom and cloves, or sample the new version made with organic strawberries. Or come hungry and enjoy some loimulohi – Finnish fire-roasted salmon – for lunch, finishing off with the immensely popular salted caramel and berry rice porridge, or warm pastries from the Christmas bakery stall. This is also the perfect place to shop foodie presents to bring back home, from Christmas coffee to gingerbread.

Helsinki Christmas Market, 29.11.-22.12.2024

Christmas at the old abattoir, Helsinki's culinary innovation hub

For those seeking contemporary culinary adventures, Teurastamo – the old meat packing district, which has developed into a vibrant centre of food culture – hosts its annual Christmas market over the weekend before Christmas Eve. Here, visitors can enjoy seasonal flavours with a twist, as Teurastamo's food artisans offer special holiday dishes and creative takes on Finnish classics. This bustling market is filled with local produce and sustainable treats, such as seasonal fish, organic sausages, craft beers, homemade Christmas hams and warming beverages. With the upcoming festivities in mind, you can pick up unique local crafts, art and design to put under the Christmas tree.

Teurastamo Christmas Market, 21.-22.12.2024

Christmas nostalgia at the Old Student House

In the heart of the city, The Old Student House Christmas market brings Helsinki's past and present together. The Neo-renaissance building alone, dating back to 1870 and one of the city's most famous landmarks, is wort a visit. At Christmastime, the historic house turns into a haven for local flavours and crafts, where visitors can sample Finnish baked goods, handmade chocolate pralines and festive snacks while browsing for gifts such as graphics, ceramics, jewelry and delicacies.

Christmas Market at the Old Student House, 14.-22.12.2024

Get into the mood over a Christmas lunch

During the season, many restaurants in Helsinki offer specially curated Christmas lunch menus. This is a popular Finnish tradition, where families, friends or colleagues gather to spend time together and kickstart the Christmas festivities. Restaurants like Bastion Bistro, Ekberg, Little-Finlandia, Le Coucouvert and Nokka, to name just a few, serve menus showcasing the best of the Finnish yuletide cuisine – some focusing on traditional fare and others presenting innovative interpretations of the season's best ingredients. Or try the idyllic Puotila Manor, a historic seaside estate in eastern Helsinki, with a history spanning nearly five centuries since 1540. This is a great way to try local Christmas flavours like cured salmon, fish roe, beetroot salad, vegetable casseroles, mushrooms, baked ham and herring. Some restaurants serve multi-course meals at the table, while others offer bountiful Christmas buffets, often culminating in a lavish dessert spread featuring an array of cakes, candies, cheeses and gingerbread cookies.

