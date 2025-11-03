A Festive New Photo Stop and Visitor Hub Opens November 7

DOWNTOWN FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the season at Holiday HQ in Downtown Frederick!

There's a new spot to make your holiday season shine! Downtown Frederick Partnership is thrilled to announce the opening of Holiday HQ, a festive pop-up info center and selfie paradise located at 22 S Market St inside the historic Federated Charities building.

Downtown Frederick Partnership Holiday Headquarters

Follow the wall of colorful lights and step into the magic – Holiday HQ will be decked out with fabulous, photo-worthy installations perfect for sharing (and showing off) your Downtown Frederick adventures. Pose in front of our glimmering disco wall, snap a postcard-perfect shot inside our life-sized Polaroid frame, or get cozy in our retro 70's-inspired holiday nook – it's all here waiting to make your season brighter.

The space will serve as the weekend winter headquarters for the Downtown Frederick Ambassador team, who will be on hand to help visitors discover shopping, dining and holiday happenings all season long.

Grand Opening: Friday, November 7 | 5-8PM

Celebrate with us during Frederick @ Night and be among the first to explore this one-of-a-kind holiday hotspot!

Holiday HQ Hours: November 8 – December 21

Saturdays | 3-6PM

Sundays | 1-4PM

Whether you're downtown for shopping, dining or dazzling holiday lights, make Holiday HQ your first stop for festive fun and a quick photo op that's guaranteed to sleigh.

About Downtown Frederick Partnership

Founded in 1990, Downtown Frederick Partnership is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing, promoting, and preserving the vitality, livability, and diversity of Downtown Frederick—a nationally recognized Main Street community. The Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since its designation in 2001.

For more information, visit downtownfrederick.org.

SOURCE Downtown Frederick Partnership