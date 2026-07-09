A FEW STORM SEASON ELECTRICAL TIPS FROM MISTER SPARKY

COLUMBIA, Md., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing power during a storm is more than an inconvenience. Severe weather can leave homes in the dark, interrupt everyday life and put valuable appliances and electronics at risk of damage from electrical surges. With hurricane season and summer storms underway across many parts of the country, Mister Sparky is encouraging homeowners to prepare now to help protect their homes from costly storm-related electrical damage.

With hurricane season and summer storms underway, Mister Sparky is helping homeowners protect their homes from costly storm-related electrical damage.

According to JD Power's October 2025 Utilities Intelligence Report, nearly half (45%) of utility customers nationwide experienced a power outage during the first half of 2025, with almost half (48%) of those outages attributed to extreme weather events such as a hurricane, ice or snowstorm, thunderstorm, wind or tornado or fire. The report also found that the average duration of the longest power outage has increased across every U.S. region since 2022, underscoring the importance of preparing homes before severe weather strikes.

"Many homeowners focus on stocking up on supplies ahead of a storm, but it's just as important to think about how you'll protect your whole home," said Steve Clemente, President & COO of Mister Sparky. "Power outages and electrical surges can happen with little warning, impacting everything from appliances to critical home systems. Taking steps now to prepare can help families stay safer, more comfortable and better protected when severe weather arrives."

Hurricane Season Electrical Preparedness Checklist

To help homeowners prepare for hurricane season, the professionals at Mister Sparky have a few best practice ideas to protect a home's electrical system before the first storm hits.

Protect Your Home from Power Surges

Power surges are sudden spikes in electrical voltage that can occur during lightning storms, utility disruptions and when power is restored after an outage. While some surges are large and immediate, others are small and repetitive, slowly damaging electronics and appliances over time. The strongest line of defense is a whole-home surge protector that helps stop large surges before they enter your home's electrical system.



Utilize Point of Use Surge Protectors

The best strategy is to combine whole home protection with point of use surge protectors. If additional current slips past your whole home surge protection, plug-in surge protectors provide another layer of defense for sensitive devices such as TVs, computers, gaming consoles, microwaves and routers. It's important to remember that power strips and surge protectors are not the same thing. Always check that your devices are rated for surge protection.



Evaluate Your Backup Power Needs

A whole home generator can automatically restore power during an outage, helping keep essential systems running, including lighting, refrigeration, HVAC equipment and other household necessities. Before hurricane season, inspect and maintain your generator, perform a test run and review which appliances it can safely support. Homeowners considering a generator should work with a licensed electrician to determine the appropriate system size and ensure it is installed safely.



Schedule a Professional Electrical Assessment

Every home has different electrical needs before severe weather strikes. A licensed electrician can evaluate your home's electrical system, recommend the right combination of surge protection and backup power solutions, and identify potential issues before they become costly problems during a storm.

Don't Wait Until Severe Weather Is in the Forecast

Preparing your home's electrical system before severe weather arrives can help reduce the risk of costly damage, fire and other unexpected disruptions. By taking proactive steps now, homeowners can have greater peace of mind knowing their homes are better equipped to handle hurricane season and summer storms.

As Mister Sparky celebrates 30 years of helping homeowners protect their homes and families, Mister Sparky continues to offer professional electrical inspections, whole home surge protection installation, generator consultations and electrical safety services designed to keep homes prepared for severe weather and unexpected outages. For more information or to schedule a service, visit https://www.mistersparky.com/.

About Mister Sparky

Mister Sparky is one of the nation's largest consumer electrical franchises, offering premium residential services in more than 150 cities. Experts at safeguarding homes against potential hazards, the company's licensed electricians are highly trained and provide customers with installation, repair and replacement services in a fast and reliable manner. America's On-Time Electrician® is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and pest control services sectors.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

SOURCE Mister Sparky