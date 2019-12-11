A Financial Crisis in 2020 and What the Stars Predict About Trump?

MOSCOW, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Will Trump be impeached? According to Russian astrologist Tatiana Borsch, the situation surrounding President Trump will become more complex.

"The confrontation between Trump and his opponents will intensify, and discord among the American elite could culminate into a crisis capable of rocking the entire system.

Complete Horoscope 2020 Tatiana Borsch

"The main astrological event of 2020 will be the first conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter on December 21 when the Age of Aquarius begins. In astrological terms it's a huge period lasting 2,160 years determined by the transition of the earth's axis from one zodiac sign to another."

The period between August and October may herald a huge global economic crisis that will affect all countries throughout the world. She also fears that a trade war between the U.S. and China will intensify and adds, "China may come out tops after 2020."

On a positive note, she sees significant discoveries in medicine, including a new cure for cancer. However, she warns that cancers are on the rise and advises everyone to have regular check-ups.

Tatiana is known for her accurate forecasts. Since 1992, she has been publishing an annual horoscope book that has become popular is Russia. Complete Horoscope 2020 is her second annual English version.

Old economic and political systems will break down and new countries will take the place of others.

"This process is already taking place and come 2020, it will be plain for all to see. We are already seeing signs of conflict between the old and new systems. Hong Kong, Chile, Lebanon and the yellow vests movement in France are among the most evident signs of a new social trend, and it is highly likely that the protest movements will become more intense and more frequent."

The first half of the year will be relatively calm. The struggle between the old and new order will be cumulating in the second half of 2020 from July to December.

"We may witness peace agreements breaking down and active military hostility in hot spots around the world."

Personal Life

Many people will make unexpected decisions that they've been long putting off. Generally, unstable relationships are likely to fall apart, and the second half of 2020 will be the most problematic. Couples bound by genuine feelings may find themselves taking their relationship to a new level by deciding to move in together or getting married.

Climate

The climate will be changing everywhere in 2020. The June 21 solar eclipse could cause significant flooding along coastal regions in the Americas including the U.S., England, France and Spain. Russia could have floods and large forest fires during the summer that they've never seen before.

Fashion

Designers will be focusing on black and classic combinations with white. They will be also using shades of grey with dark blue and dark green. Leather will make a comeback and classical suits and retro outfits are likely to be popular again.

Discoveries

Towards the end of 2020, we will see the first inklings of an innovative mode of transportation that will be part of our lives by 2025. Digital technology will flourish. Important discoveries will be made in IT and the space industry. Cryptocurrencies have a promising future and will be adopted by many countries.

The World Stage

There will be unrest in the countries of the European Union and it will intensify when the population understand that the position of the political elite does not represent the majority. The standard of living of EU residents will fall, which may spark demonstrations and strikes in France, Germany and Spain. The situation in England may become highly unstable and the U.S. won't be exempt from crisis either.

For a more of her predictions read 2020 And The Great Transformation.

In her book Complete Horoscope 2020, Tatiana shares her forecasts on everyday issues such as career, business, finances, family, romantic relationships and health. It is available on Amazon.

About astrologer & author Tatiana Borsch

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Tatiana Borsch is one of the most popular and respected astrologers in Russia.

She lives in Moscow and writes astrological columns for Russian newspapers and magazines. Her extensive writing career includes 27 complete annual astrological calendars and has made guest appearances on many popular television shows.

Borsch is also the founder of the AstraArt television company, which has produced 140 historical documentary films since 2002. She has received numerous awards for these films that were broadcasted across Russia and other countries.

Borsch founded the first astrological center in Kyrgyzstan and was instrumental in creating a popular astrological newspaper. In 1995, she was awarded the prestigious Copenhagen Astrological Congress Prize for the advancement of astrology in Central Asia.

