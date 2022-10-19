A Firearms-friendly Payment Gateway That Integrates with BigCommerce and GunBroker Now Offered by Blue Payment Agency of Windham, Maine

WINDHAM, Maine, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FFL dealers who use both BigCommerce and GunBroker to sell online can now use Blue Payment Agency's firearms payment gateway setup and support program to streamline their credit card processing.

Many FFL dealers that sell online – and ship only to other licensed federal dealers – use both the GunBroker auction website and their own BigCommerce website to reach more firearms customers. Blue Payment Agency's BigCommerce/GunBroker FFL payment processing allows these dealers to use one account to process online credit card sales. This benefits FFL dealers by providing an affordable application, approval, setup, integration, and payment processing reporting system.

Blue Payment Agency requires that all FFL dealers, who process payments online, ship their firearms to other federally licensed dealers. This way, a full background check can be performed on all buyers using the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).

Blue Payment Agency has designed an FFL payments program that streamlines the entire process for multi-platform e-commerce gun dealers. The Blue Payment Agency BigCommerce/GunBroker FFL payments program helps automate approvals, and their trained staff will help FFL dealers integrate their payment processing into both the auction page and e-commerce website.

Alex Roy, who is the founder and president of Blue Payment Agency, explains it this way, "BigCommerce FFL dealers that also use GunBroker need a simple way to process credit cards, track online revenue, and process any credit card refunds without using multiple payment gateway logins and multiple merchant accounts. Our consolidated e-commerce payment gateway program allows dealers to view and manage all their online sales – whether they are through an auction website like GunBroker or a traditional e-commerce website like those hosted by BigCommerce – all in one place."

According to Blue Payment Agency, the ability to use one payment processing system for both BigCommerce and GunBroker not only streamlines reporting but also reduces costs by eliminating redundant merchant accounts and payment gateway fees. Dealers no longer need to pay for separate GunBroker and BigCommerce merchant accounts and payment gateways. In addition to reduced costs, FFLs no longer have to deal with multiple payment gateway logins and multiple payment processing applications.

Blue Payment Agency feels that with a simplified and affordable way to accept credit cards for online purchases and with their support staff behind them, an FFL dealer's ability to grow both their auction and e-commerce sales increases. Because FFLs perform the essential background check required by law on every internet firearms sale, many feel that they contribute greatly to the stability and reputation of the Second Amendment community as a whole.

When a gun is sold online by a Blue Payment Agency client, the purchaser must select a local federal firearms licensee to have the weapon shipped to. The gun must be securely transferred to the local dealer who must then perform the required NICS check before the firearm is released to the online purchaser.

Alex Roy emphasizes that his company cares about the Second Amendment and America's community of federally licensed dealers. He feels strongly that simplifying the application, approval, integration, reporting, and support for online FFLs that use both an auction website and an e-commerce site is an important service that his company plans on continuing indefinitely.

Details on Blue Payment Agency's online firearms credit card processing program for GunBroker and BigCommerce can be found on their dedicated FFL page at https://bluepaymentagency.com/bigcommerce-payment-gateways-for-firearms/.

