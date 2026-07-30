A First Edition Bentley Continental GT Car Is Available at Jake's Motorcars

SAN DIEGO and LA JOLLA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake's Motorcars in La Jolla, California, is now offering the First Edition Bentley Continental GT, bringing refined luxury, exhilarating performance, distinctive styling and sophisticated craftsmanship to discerning drivers.

Customers can now purchase a First Edition Bentley Continental GT Car at Jake's Motorcars.

Jake's Motorcars in La Jolla, California, is now offering a pristine, highly optioned 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 First Edition Coupe, bringing remarkable craftsmanship, grand touring performance and sophisticated technology to the pre-owned luxury market. Finished in Glacier White with a striking Hotspur Red and Black two-tone leather cabin, this 2-owner California vehicle has been CARFAX Certified and AutoCheck Guaranteed, offering an appealing history for luxury car shoppers seeking a distinctive Bentley Continental GT.

Under the hood, the Continental GT features a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 DOHC engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. With 10,263 miles on the odometer, the grand tourer is designed for effortless highway cruising while retaining the power and responsiveness expected from a Bentley. The 22-inch five open-spoke wheels in Gloss Black, Mulliner Driving Specification and red brake calipers add a sporty edge, while the Blackline Specification gives exterior details a darker, more contemporary appearance.

Inside, Hotspur Premium Leather seating, Piano Black Single Finish Veneer, contrast stitching and an indented hide headlining create a rich environment for long drives or special occasions. Front Seat Comfort Specification helps occupants settle in with added comfort, while the duo-tone three-spoke hide-trimmed heated steering wheel provides warmth during chilly mornings and a comfortable grip behind the wheel. Deep-pile front overmats help protect the cabin, while illuminated Bentley sills and Mulliner LED welcome lamps add an inviting touch when entering after sunset.

Technology adds convenience throughout the drive. The Bentley Rotating Display can change the dashboard presentation, allowing access to different information and controls. The Bang & Olufsen for Bentley sound system provides an immersive audio setup for music and podcasts. An aerial view display system and backup camera make parking easier by giving a clearer view around the vehicle, while remote trunk release and a hands-free liftgate simplify loading luggage when hands are occupied.

Safety and driver-assistance features include lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, cross-traffic alert and night vision. City Specification adds helpful technology for urban driving, while an air ionizer can help freshen the cabin atmosphere. Mood lighting, sports pedals, diamond knurling, embroidered Bentley emblems and chrome pinstriping further add to the vehicle's distinctive character. Fresh service has also been completed at a Bentley dealer, and two new Pirelli front tires have been installed.

For luxury car shoppers interested in a First Edition Bentley Continental GT, Jake's Motorcars is located at 7514 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, CA 92037. For additional information about this 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 First Edition Coupe, the dealership can be reached at 858-547-8424.

Media Contact: Eileen Searle, 760-443-6530, [email protected]

SOURCE Jake's Motorcars