A First for Cannabis: Jane Gold Puts $1 Million Back in Consumers' Pockets

Powered by Jane Technologies, Jane Gold sets the standard as the first brand-funded rewards program to deliver cash back at scale, with the industry's leading brands and retailers already participating.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Technologies, Inc. ("Jane"), the cannabis industry's leading ecommerce provider, announced today that its rewards program, Jane Gold , has surpassed $1 million in cash back distributed to shoppers. This first-of-its-kind program marks a major industry milestone and sets a new standard for loyalty in the legal cannabis space.

Jane Gold is the first rewards program to enable brand-funded cash back across a national dispensary network, powered by Jane's patented technology. Moving beyond traditional loyalty frameworks, Jane Gold creates an entirely new category – offering brands a direct way to reward consumers, drive targeted growth, and measure performance, all while protecting dispensary margins and ensuring full compliance.

Since its 10-market beta launch, one in 10 online shoppers have enrolled in Jane Gold, signaling a strong appetite for personalized, brand-driven rewards. To date, participants have purchased more than 250,000 items through the program, accounting for $7.5 million in total spending.

The impact on consumer behavior is significant: Jane Gold shoppers spend 57% more per transaction when redeeming an offer, compared to their carts without a Gold deal.

These results represent a "win-win-win" for the cannabis ecosystem, driving measurable growth for both sides of the market. The program has already generated $1.1 million in incremental sales for brands and $3.5 million for the nearly 1,000 participating retailers. With hundreds of leading brands now on board, 75% are already running multiple campaigns through the platform.

"The cannabis industry is arguably the most complex retail environment in the world, shaped by fragmented regulations and a lack of traditional direct-to-consumer channels. At Jane, we use that complexity as fuel for innovation," said Socrates Rosenfeld, CEO and Co-Founder of Jane Technologies. "Jane Gold is the breakthrough resulting from that challenge – a bridge between brands, retailers, and consumers that previously did not exist.

We've finally unlocked the ability for brands to drive loyalty with the same surgical precision as global CPG giants. Imagine a premium spirits brand being able to offer a digital rebate that a customer redeems instantly at their local liquor store; Jane Gold brings that level of sophisticated connectivity to cannabis. By delivering $1 million in cash back during our beta alone, we've proven that a balanced and open ecosystem – where brands, retailers, and consumers all win – is the new standard."

Unlike traditional dispensary discounts, Jane Gold acts as a brand-funded rewards layer that complements existing retailer loyalty programs. By integrating seamlessly with a retailer's CRM and point-of-sale systems, the program allows brands to engage consumers directly, deploy targeted offers, and – for the first time – measure the exact ROI on their marketing spend.

Jane Gold's advanced segmentation ensures shoppers receive only the most relevant rewards. Because the program is fully automated, retailers see an increase in store loyalty, average order value, and conversion rates without any added operational overhead.

Early results highlight the power of this approach. For example, Camino used Jane Gold to offer 10% cash back to first-time buyers, allowing the brand to efficiently acquire new customers at scale across a national network.

"Jane Gold has completely transformed our approach to growth," said Jacob Glimco, the Digital & eCommerce marketing manager at Kiva Confections. "For the first time, we have a precise way to reach new shoppers without relying on site-wide discounts that erode brand value and expose retailer margins. Jane's ecosystem gives us clear visibility into conversion by product and dispensary, and has become the most effective acquisition engine we use."

The program has seen strong momentum across all active markets – including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania – reflecting broad adoption among both brands and consumers.

Powered by Jane's proprietary, patented technology, the platform enables secure, compliant bank-to-bank cash back transfers directly from brands to consumers. This infrastructure allows brands to fund rewards without eroding retailer margins, creating a scalable loyalty model built for legal cannabis with the flexibility to extend into other retail verticals in the future.

