A First for Women's Cycling in the Americas : The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore Hosts the Junior Nations' Cup - Women's Edition

VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore is proud to announce the first-ever edition of the Junior Nations' Cup in road cycling – Women's Edition, which will take place from July 10 to 14, 2025, in Val-d'Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Quebec, Canada. This groundbreaking event will precede the 55th edition of the men's event, scheduled for July 15 to 20, 2025, also in Val-d'Or.

Accredited by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), this competition marks a historic milestone for women's cycling on the international stage, becoming the only Junior Nations' Cup for women held outside of Europe. Abitibi-Témiscamingue will have the privilege of hosting world-renowned female athletes from many countries, competing in a race that promises to showcase new talents and highlight the determination and dynamism of young cyclists.

"The Tour is proud to be a pioneer in offering Junior women the opportunity to compete on the international stage. This announcement marks an extraordinary advancement, not only for cycling but for sports in general. We are excited and ready to welcome teams from around the world to this historic event," said Mélanie Rocher, President of the Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore.

By offering a high-level platform to young female cyclists, the event aims to inspire a new generation of athletes and encourage more young girls to take up the sport. The organization is confident that this unique opportunity will strengthen inclusion and recognition of women's cycling on the global stage.

About the Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore

The Tour de l'Abitibi Glencore is a UCI Junior Nations' Cup event held annually in Abitibi, which, for 55 years, has attracted the world's top male junior cyclists. As the only competition of its kind in North America and the longest Junior Nations' Cup in the world, it has hosted thousands of participants from 40 different countries and continues to be an excellent springboard for cyclists aspiring to the professional ranks. The addition of the women's edition in 2025 marks a new era for this prestigious competition.

Tour cycliste de l'Abitibi, [email protected]