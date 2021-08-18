A First-hand Look At China's War On Poverty

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alleviating poverty has been a central goal of China's public policy for decades. In CHASING THE CHINESE DREAM: Four Decades Of Following China's War On Poverty (published by Springer and NewChannel Education), William N. Brown, PhD, a business professor at Xiamen University, chronicles the historical, cultural and philosophical contexts that have made anti-poverty the core of Chinese society.

Drawing upon dozens of interviews with rural and urban Chinese from diverse backgrounds, as well as local and national business and political leaders, Brown offers candid insights into the challenges that have forced China to continually evolve its programs to resolve even the most intractable cases of poverty.

The book explores the historic, cultural and philosophical roots of old China's meritocratic government and how its ancient Chinese ethics have led to modern Chinese socialism's stance that poverty amidst plenty is immoral. It explains the challenges faced at each stage as China's anti-poverty measures evolved over seventy years to emphasize enablement over aid and to foster bottom-up initiative and entrepreneurialism, culminating in Xi Jinping's precision poverty alleviation.

Through stories from the interviewees, and the author's personal experience having lived in China for thirty years, the book addresses why national economic development alone cannot reduce poverty: poverty alleviation programs must be people-centered, with measurable and accountable practices that reach even to household level, which China has done with its "First Secretary" program. Brown explores the potential for adopting China's practices in other nations, including replicating China's successes in developing countries.

Brown addresses prevalent misperceptions about China's growing global presence and why other developing nations must address historic, systemic causes of poverty and inequity before they can undertake sustainable poverty alleviation measures of their own. The nation has undertaken engineering feats – projects such as the South to North Water Transfer, West to East Electric Power Project, the "Five Vertical, Seven Horizontal" Highways Project and the Three Gorges Dam as well as the world's most extensive hi-speed railway networks.

By providing a first-hand account through a Westerner's eyes of China's development into one of the world's two economic superpowers, CHASING THE CHINESE DREAM will provide leaders in business and government with insights into this much misunderstood nation.

For more information please visit https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789811606533

SOURCE NewChannel Education