MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lalee Records today announced a first in the history of music as artist and music producer LouCii becomes the first in the world to release 3 full-length albums (39 tracks), covering 14 music genres, and 3 languages, on the same day. This milestone is a major move for LouCii as he continues to prove that he is the "Complete Package" music producer unlike any other.

"I have always gone where no man has gone before, I think the release of my 3 albums with 39 tracks covering 14 music genres, and 3 languages, on the same day speaks louder than words, and clearly puts me in a category of my own." - LouCii

The 3 albums and their respective music genres are:

Back2BassX - House, Tech House, Deep House, Melodic House Dark Like Kryptonite - Future Rave, Big Room, Future House Global Vibes - Arabic, Arabic Pop, Arabic Remix, Latin Pop, Reggaeton, Moombahton, Pop.

