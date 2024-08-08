A FIRST LOOK INSIDE THE CANTINAS, TACO BELL'S EARLY RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

Retirees will Live Más however they want next weekend with two days of Taco Bell filled leisure featuring Hot Sauce Walk routes, Aerobics, Cantinas Crochet Club, Pickleball Dink & Drink and more

TLDR:

The countdown is on! Taco Bell reveals a first look at The Cantinas, the ultimate community built by a new generation's definition of Live Más.

Fans can peep the weekend itinerary and meet The Cantinas official Board of Directors - Retirement House, Joey Zauzig and Terri Joe - before doors open in sunny San Diego next weekend.

and - before doors open in sunny next weekend. The Cantinas assets can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold the rotary phone and pack your bags Taco Bell fans and early retirees. Behold a behind-the-scenes, first look at The Cantinas, Taco Bell's early retirement community exclusively for Rewards Members coming to San Diego next weekend. More than just a weekend getaway, it's a chance to embrace and fuel youth culture's slow living, senior-at-heart lifestyle. Wake up to an early morning tee time, grab your friends for aerobics, pass the time with crochet classes, arts and crafts and pickleball all before drifting off to sleep at 8 p.m. after an early bird dinner. The craving for early retirement is so strong that memberships to The Cantinas sold out in under three minutes. Here's what's in store for retirees!

The Cantinas reimagines an active-living community with hints of the signature Taco Bell look and feel through every inch of the event footprint. The Cantinas Board of Directors: Retirement House (Slow Roasted Seniors), Joey Zauzig (Director of Retiree Vibes) and Terri Joe (Live Más Bell(e)) will host weekend activities, connect with fans and serve retiree vibes all weekend long. Laps in the pool and tees on the green The Cantinas helps you Live Más however you want.

Sneak Peak: Welcome to The Cantinas

From the moment retirees step on-site next weekend they'll be transported to a cross-generational oasis filled with senior-like amenities, activities and decor all with a signature Taco Bell (cinnamon) twist.

Introducing The Cantinas Board of Directors

From leading activity classes and fostering a community of retiree vibes, to making sure no retirees are left behind, The Cantinas Board of Directors are revealed for a weekend of senior-inspired recreation bringing together good energy and community.

Retirement House as the Slow Roasted Seniors – Everyone's favorite internet grandparents will be bringing their expert retiree vibes to host Bingo BellGrande. B62! Grab a dotter and sit tight for the chance to win Taco Bell merch and surprise items.

as the – Everyone's favorite internet grandparents will be bringing their expert retiree vibes to host Bingo BellGrande. B62! Grab a dotter and sit tight for the chance to win Taco Bell merch and surprise items. Joey Zauzig as the Director of Retiree Vibes – Social media's loyal bestie is bringing energy and +100 aura points all weekend long, especially as he hosts his very own Pickleball tournament.

as the – Social media's loyal bestie is bringing energy and +100 aura points all weekend long, especially as he hosts his very own Pickleball tournament. Terri Joe as the Live Más Bell(e) – It wouldn't be a Taco Bell event without Southern Belle, Ms. Terri Joe . The Bell(e) is back helping guests live out their early retiree dreams as the extra fiery guide on the Walking Club courses.

"We're rewriting the script for life beyond Retirement! The six of us are living proof that, like a fine wine, life can get better with age. Retirement is anything but boring, it's an opportunity to spend quality time with your loved ones and play every day," says Retirement house. "Excuse us as we live our best lives as the Slow Roasted Seniors on the Cantinas Board of Directors and show a new generation how to sit back, relax, and enjoy the good life with their best friends."

Soak in Senior-Inspired Recreation

Two days packed full of retiree-inspired recreation. Get crafty with the Cantinas Crochet Club and jewelry making, keep it active with Pickleball Dink & Drink, golf and croquet, and chill out with a dip in the pool or a sound bath session – plus plenty more! Retirees can also get awesome Taco Bell prizes, merch and more during activities and events throughout the weekend.

10 a.m. - Pickleball Dink & Drink

12 p.m. - Lunch

1 p.m. - Cantinas Crochet Club

3 p.m. - Afternoon Nap

4 p.m. - Lounge by the Pool

5 p.m. - Early Dinner

7 p.m. - Bingo BellGrande

8 p.m. - Bedtime

How To Ease The Cantinas FOMO

But don't worry! You can still get in on all the senior-inspired shenanigans from the comfort of your own home.

Cash in on $0 Taco Bell Delivery: Taco Bell Rewards Members can live a leisurely lifestyle and enjoy early bird dinners at home with $0 delivery* on all Taco Bell Delivery orders made in the Taco Bell app next weekend, with a minimum $15+ order from 8/15 – 8/18.*

Taco Bell Rewards Members can live a leisurely lifestyle and enjoy early bird dinners at home with delivery* on all Taco Bell Delivery orders made in the Taco Bell app next weekend, with a minimum $15+ order from 8/15 – 8/18.* Tuesday Drops: There are other ways for Taco Bell's biggest fans to experience the perks of The Cantinas. Rewards Members have a chance at an exclusive pickleball set from The Cantinas via the Tuesday Drops page on the Taco Bell app on 8/20 at 2 p.m. PST . **

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 61 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

*Excluding Colorado where $0.29 state-mandated retail delivery fee applies. Between 8/15/24 and 8/18/24 from 12:01 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. when you spend $15 or more (before taxes and fees and tip), any order will be eligible to receive $0 delivery fee only via the Taco Bell mobile app for delivery orders, at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. Must be a registered Taco Bell Rewards member in order to redeem. Delivery is not available in all locations. Items available for delivery, prices & participation vary. No product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons. Taxes and tip apply. No cash value. Terms and conditions apply https://www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use.

**Open only to the first 200 Taco Bell® Rewards Program members who claim the offer on 8/20/24 starting at 2pm PST. Limit 1 item per account holder. Void where prohibited. Allow 4-6 weeks for shipment. Item may only be shipped within the United States. Failure to provide shipping info before Offer expiration constitutes forfeiture of any right to the merchandise. Unclaimed merchandise will not be fulfilled or awarded, except at Taco Bell's sole discretion. Offer is non-transferrable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Any applicable taxes are recipient's responsibility. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms apply. Subject to Privacy Policy at https://www.tacobell.com/legal/privacy-policy.

Jacqueline Cisneros – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Aubree Schipp – Edelman

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.