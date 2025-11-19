A First-of-Its-Kind Economic Summit in Atlantic City

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, on December 10, Harrah's Waterfront Conference Center, Atlantic City, N.J., will host a gathering of business leaders, government officials, T.V. personalities, and other media at the JBiz Expo & Business Conference, hosted by the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, that will explore the issues shaping tomorrow, such as AI, banking, energy, global trade, media integrity, innovation, and economic stability.

International and national leaders will tackle world problems and solutions. The Economic Summit's focus is for leadership and C-level participants only to help build their companies smoothly and be aware of the new challenges and solutions for 2026. The JBiz Expo and Business Conference will also feature global AI experts, World Bank economists, senior government leaders, and national broadcasters, including Newsmax's "WiseGuys," filmed live on site.

The Economic Summit's main sponsor Apple Bank and its president will provide the keynote speech about banking challenges and solutions in today's digital times. An Artificial Intelligence panel, including its top leaders; and a N.J. panel, with Senator Gordon Johnson, Assistant Senate Speaker and Chair of labor and on equal opportunity, and a commerce committee will also be featured. Middletown, N.J., Mayor Tony Perry will also be attending the Economic Summit.

Rather than drawing from a single industry, the conference will introduce speakers and participants whose work spans global economics, artificial intelligence, energy, international diplomacy, government relations, and journalism. Several participants advise national governments and Fortune-level companies; others guide major broadcast platforms or shape public policy. The mix is exceptionally uncommon, offering perspectives that are almost never available in one shared setting.

The business leadership sessions will include discussions on practical concerns, such as navigating rising energy costs, accessing capital, and pursuing certification pathways that support minority-owned enterprises. Attendees will also hear from leaders working inside global systems of finance, international trade, and emerging technology. These speakers bring insight from advisory roles at organizations including the World Bank, multinational energy firms, and major technology initiatives in the Middle East and Asia.

The conference will also host a media track that examines the increasingly complex role of modern journalism. Presenters from broadcast radio, digital media, and analysis platforms will address how information is shaped, how trust is earned, and how public understanding is influenced during periods of uncertainty. The intent is less about media promotion and more about candid reflection on responsibility, accuracy, and the ways in which reporting interacts with public life and business outcomes.

While the Expo includes exhibitor spaces, networking, and meetings with agency officials and business service providers, the core value for many attendees may be exposure to this uncommon blend of expertise. The program aims to give business owners and professionals access to ideas and relationships typically limited to high-level policy environments or private corporate settings. In addition to general admission, a private evening reception on December 9 will bring together presenters, partners, and invited dignitaries.

Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, said, "From relationship banking and rising energy costs to AI transformation and responsible media, JBiz 2025 will give leaders the insight and connections needed to stay ahead."

Registration and hotel information are available online, and more speakers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For organizations watching global trends and trying to position themselves thoughtfully within a shifting economic landscape, this year's JBiz Expo offers a rare opportunity to listen, ask questions, and interact directly with figures whose work is shaping the systems we operate in every day.

Featured Business Leaders & Industry Experts:

Steven C. Bush, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Apple Bank. Topic:

" Beyond Transactions: How Relationship Banking Protects Your Money and Accelerates Business Success."

Mark Minevich, Global AI Visionary. Featured Speaker — Recognized among the Top 100 AI Influencers in the World, advisor to Hitachi Japan, Aramco, and the Saudi Data & AI Authority. Keynote: "Where AI Is Taking the World of Business — Transforming How We Work, Connect, and Grow Today."

Michael Fallquist, CEO, Energywell — "Energy Crisis, Rising Energy Cost, and What Businesses Can Do to Combat It and Bring the Cost Down."

Kateryna Odarchenko, CEO, SIC Group USA LLC — "Building Influence in Washington, D.C.: The Intersection of Government Relations and Reputation."

Dr. Vladimir Božović, Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York — "Business and Relations with Foreign Countries."

, Consul General of the Republic of Serbia in New York — Duvi Honig , Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce — "Minority Status for Business Pathways to Certification — Empowering Business Growth Through Inclusion."

As Chair of World Trade Week USA, Honig's leadership continues to unite business and government through commerce and collaboration.

Duvi Honig, Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce — "Minority Status for Business Pathways to Certification — Empowering Business Growth Through Inclusion." As Chair of World Trade Week USA, Honig's leadership continues to unite business and government through commerce and collaboration.

Kathy Guzman, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) — "Grow Your Small Business with NJEDA Grants and Loans."

John Anthony Tabacco, Host of Newsmax's "WiseGuys" – (show will be shot live at J-Biz this year) — A globally recognized capital markets and blockchain expert, cofounder and former president of tZERO, and the architect of Overstock.com's Bitcoin adoption strategy, Tabacco has led multi-billion-dollar market innovations and currently advises Trump Media & Technology Group and Newsmax Media. Topic: "Leading through Disruption: How Blockchain and Media Are Shaping the Future of Global Business"

Special Feature: Newsmax's "WiseGuys" will be filmed live on site at JBiz Expo 2025, capturing interviews with top business and government leaders.

Special Feature: Newsmax's "WiseGuys" will be filmed live on site at JBiz Expo 2025, capturing interviews with top business and government leaders.

Hilary Fordwich, Corporate Speaker and Client Retention Consultant. Topic: "Values and Credibility as Cornerstones of Sustainable Media Commerce"

Dr. Emily Brearley, Senior Economist at the World Bank, closes the track with "Inclusive Growth and Smart Solutions for a Sustainable Global Future," connecting innovation, inclusion, and investment into one framework for long-term stability. Topic: "Building a Better Future: How Inclusive Growth and Smart Solutions Strengthen Economies for All"

Hank Sheinkopf Topic: "Where the World of Media Is Failing Us". Described by The New York Times as "one of the state's most experienced political operatives," Sheinkopf has led over 700 political campaigns across 44 states and 14 countries, advising leaders including President Bill Clinton and Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Chris Arps, is cohost of "The Tim Jones & Chris Arps Show" on NewsTalkSTL, known for his influential voice in conservative media and grassroots leadership. Topic: Speaking Truth Through Political Media — Building Bridges Between Grassroots Leadership and National Discourse

The JBiz Media Summit: Strengthening Media Truth and Unity

The Media Summit Track represents a bold new movement — uniting journalists, anchors, and media executives from across the political and professional spectrum to rebuild trust and integrity in modern communication. In a time when misinformation undermines confidence in both government and markets, the Media Summit provides a platform for dialogue, cooperation, and shared responsibility.

Featured Media Presenters Include:

Jeff Katz — Award-Winning Broadcaster and Host of "The Jeff Katz Show" (WRVA), Columnist for The Boston Herald. A respected voice in American radio and print journalism, Katz blends wit, wisdom, and conviction to explore truth in modern broadcasting.

Topic: Speaking the Truth in Broadcasting — Courage, Integrity, and Conviction in Modern Media.

Ryan McBeth — Intelligence Analyst, Cybersecurity Expert, and YouTube Creator on Military and Disinformation Topics. McBeth is known for his in-depth analysis of intelligence operations, cybersecurity, and counter-misinformation strategies.

Topic: After-Action Review for the Israeli Defense Forces — Lessons in Strategy, Preparedness, and Resilience.

Topic: After-Action Review for the Israeli Defense Forces — Lessons in Strategy, Preparedness, and Resilience .

Hilary Fordwich — Corporate Speaker and Global Business Commentator

A frequent television contributor and client-retention strategist, Fordwich focuses on how values, credibility, and ethics drive sustainable media and business relationships.

Topic: "Values and Credibility as Cornerstones of Sustainable Media Commerce."

A frequent television contributor and client-retention strategist, Fordwich focuses on how values, credibility, and ethics drive sustainable media and business relationships.

Topic: "Values and Credibility as Cornerstones of Sustainable Media Commerce."

Ryan Vargas — CoHost of "The Stone-Zone with Roger Stone" Podcast

Vargas brings a behind-the-scenes look at political media and investigative reporting.

Topic: Identifying and Analyzing News Effectively and Accurately.

Vargas brings a behind-the-scenes look at political media and investigative reporting.

Topic: Identifying and Analyzing News Effectively and Accurately .

Chris Arps, is cohost of "The Tim Jones & Chris Arps Show" on NewsTalkSTL, known for his influential voice in conservative media and grassroots leadership. Topic: Speaking Truth Through Political Media — Building Bridges Between Grassroots Leadership and National Discourse

A limited number of exhibit tables and sponsorship packages are available, offering prime visibility, VIP access, and one-on-one engagement with leaders shaping the future of business and media.

The program is still in formation, with additional speakers, chambers, and international delegations to be announced. For Hotel accommodations, exhibitor reservations, and sponsorship opportunities visit www.JBizExpo.com. Early registration is strongly encouraged as space is limited.

Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, [email protected] or 212-659-5270 x104 www.JBizExpo.com and www.ojchamber.com

SOURCE Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce