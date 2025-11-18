A First-of-Its-Kind, Formula-Free Guide to AI and Machine Learning for Decision Makers, by Corina J. Shtir, PhD

The book provides a clear, formula-free resource for executives, clinicians, and policymakers seeking to understand how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) function in real-world environments. It explains widely used AI and ML methods—from supervised and unsupervised learning to deep, transfer, reinforcement, and hybrid models—using accessible language that requires no technical background.

"AI shifts quickly, but its underlying machine learning foundations persist," said Dr. Shtir, a statistician and former Head and Vice President of Precision Medicine at Thermo Fisher Scientific, now Chief Technology Officer at Dexwell. "This book distills those enduring methods into clear, practical insights—helping leaders and teams recognize which algorithms to use, when to apply them, and how to interpret results responsibly."

What distinguishes this guide is its ability to present rigorous concepts with clarity. It equips decision-makers to understand the foundational models that underpin AI, enabling confident, informed choices about adoption, evaluation, and implementation.

Industry leaders across life sciences and healthcare have endorsed the work:

"A well-crafted and timely resource that bridges the gap between the technical complexity of AI/ML and the strategic needs of healthcare and life sciences leaders."

— Mark Stevenson, Senior Partner, Flagship Pioneering; Former EVP & COO, Thermo Fisher Scientific

"Corina has encapsulated in one slender book the practical essence of machine learning as reduced to practice in healthcare broadly."

— Timothy J. Triche, MD, PhD, Professor, Pathology & Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine of USC; Director, Center for Personalized Medicine, CHLA

"For today's Life Sciences executives, understanding AI/ML is no longer optional—it's essential. Dr. Shtir has given me the tools and confidence to engage meaningfully with our scientists and IT teams."

— Rob Brainin, JD, CEO, Champions Oncology

"Dr. Shtir masterfully explains the technical foundations of AI and ML without any complex equations and shows how these powerful tools can unlock and expand human creativity to improve our everyday lives."

— Hakan Sakul, PhD, President, Precision Dx Strategies; Former Vice President and Head of Diagnostics, Pfizer

"An essential tool for the non-expert executive…"

— Peter Silvester, Former President, Life Sciences Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific

"A clear and straightforward practical survey of the often-cryptic world of Artificial Intelligence…"

— Scott Taylor, PhD, CEO, Diapeutic; COO, Histologics

About the Author

Corina J. Shtir, PhD, is a biostatistician and executive specializing in AI applications for healthcare and life sciences. She serves as Chief Technology Officer at Dexwell and is Co-Founder of Hopeful Life, a nonprofit focused on youth mental health and drug prevention.

SOURCE Dexwell Inc.