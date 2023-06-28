A first-of-its-kind trial studies the use of injectable buprenorphine to treat methamphetamine use disorder and opioid co-use

News provided by

Alameda Health System

28 Jun, 2023, 18:31 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators at Alameda Health System's (AHS) Bridge Clinic are participating in a new, six-city trial of injectable buprenorphine for the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder in adults who also use opioids. This is the first study to investigate the drug's efficacy in treating the two co-addictions simultaneously.

"People who use methamphetamine are involved in over half of all overdose deaths and there is a desperate need to find effective treatments for this patient population," said Erik Anderson, MD, principal investigator at AHS and Associate Medical Director of the Bridge Program. "Many patients use opioids in addition to methamphetamine, and examining treatment options for people using multiple substances is particularly important."

While buprenorphine has been used to treat opioid use disorder since 2002, there are currently no FDA-approved treatments for methamphetamine use disorder or methamphetamine use disorder together with opioid co-use.

The first-of-its-kind trial, available locally at AHS's Bridge Clinic at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus in Oakland, CA, is a 12-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. The Bridge Clinic hopes to enroll 41 of the 246 participants to be recruited nationwide over the next two years.

The study is designated for those with moderate to severe methamphetamine use disorder coupled with mild opioid use disorder or opioid misuse. It is funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, and the Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative.

"Using buprenorphine as a treatment for methamphetamine use disorder and opioid co-use is a promising option for this high-risk patient population. Our hope is that the extended-release buprenorphine formulation will help patients use less methamphetamine and improve their quality of life," said Anderson.

To be considered for the study, participants must be seeking treatment for methamphetamine use disorder and opioid co-use, be 18-65 in age, and be able to attend twice-weekly outpatient clinic visits. The trial evaluates patients with twice-weekly urine drug screens as well as self-reported frequency of methamphetamine and opioid co-use.

In addition to AHS's Bridge Clinic, participating institutions include: University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, University of California Los Angeles, Comprehensive Options for Drug Addiction (CODA), Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, and the University of Washington Harborview Medical Center.

For more information on this Bridge Clinic-based study, call (510) 500-5312 or email [email protected]

Research reported in this press release is supported by the Clinical Trials Network at the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, under award UG1DA020024. Additional support was provided by the NIH HEAL Initiative. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Helping to End Addiction Long-term® (HEAL) Initiative

The Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative, or NIH HEAL Initiative®, is an aggressive, trans-NIH effort to speed scientific solutions to stem the national opioid public health crisis. Launched in April 2018, the initiative is focused on improving prevention and treatment strategies for opioid misuse and addiction, and enhancing pain management. For more information, visit: https://heal.nih.gov

About The Bridge Clinic

The AHS Bridge Clinic uses a social emergency medicine approach to support emergency providers and their community partners with funding, tools, and training to help them better serve people who have been traditionally excluded from the healthcare system. For more information, visit The AHS Bridge Clinic.

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

CONTACT
Eleanor Ajala
Manager, Media and Communications
Alameda Health System
(510) 421-9222
[email protected]

SOURCE Alameda Health System

Also from this source

阿拉米達健康系統發表 AHS 新冠肺炎記憶檔案館

Alameda Health System publica el AHS COVID-19 Memory Archive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.