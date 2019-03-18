A First On The Fabulous Strip: Realogy Kicks Off Weeklong Multi-Brand Conference In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) today kicked off its first-ever Realogy Global Exchange (RGX), a weeklong gathering of affiliated real estate professionals who will participate in individual brand conferences as well as a multi-brand Realogy general session. Taking place at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, RGX will host more than 10,000 Realogy affiliated brokers, agents and partners from around the world for brand training and learning programs, networking, trend talks led by industry experts and first looks at new Realogy and brand products, programs and services rolling out in 2019. RGX is the first time Realogy has brought together in a single week five brand conferences, including Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fusion, the CENTURY 21 One21® Experience, Coldwell Banker Gen Blue Experience, Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference and Fuel ERA as well as the Cartus Global Network.

"The individual spirit and collective strength that comes from our diverse portfolio of residential real estate brands is one of Realogy's unique advantages," said John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "As we look for ways to leverage our strengths to help affiliated brokers and agents be more successful, only Realogy can gather together such a distinct group of global real estate experts to learn from and share with one another. With a jampacked week of networking, learning and announcements – including a few surprises – I predict that what happens in Vegas this week, won't be staying in Vegas!"

Viva Las Vegas: 'Realizing' a Global Real Estate Convention Unlike Any Other

Wednesday, March 20th, will be RGX Day, a time when Realogy affiliated brands will gather for one action-packed day (and night) of new announcements, interactive and informative learning sessions and high-profile appearances. Themed "Realize," the first-of-its-kind day has been designed to help attendees fully realize the power of the Realogy network, especially when leveraging the company's scale, technology and data to help brokers and agents boost productivity, drive efficiency and ultimately, become more successful. Realogy executives will be joined on-stage throughout RGX Day by several celebrity guests, and when the general session ends, the fun is just beginning as a chart-topping musical group will perform an exclusive concert for all attendees.

Throughout the week, The Source – an interactive, 90,000 square-foot marketplace – will serve as a hub for networking, demonstrations, learning labs and experiential brand and innovation zones. More than 70 Realogy partners will set up shop at The Source to showcase their industry-leading products and services, including new technology solutions. Additionally, agents will be able to re-energize their personal brands with areas dedicated to professional headshots, bios, makeovers and social media tutorials. Participants will also be able to win incredible prizes, including a year's worth of bills paid and free yard signs for life.

From the Brightest Place on Earth, the Most Diverse Gathering of Real Estate Professionals

Surrounding RGX Day, five Realogy brand conferences as well as the Cartus Global Network will convene simultaneously for the first time, including:

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fusion

Fusion 2019 will be attended by brokers, sales professionals and brokerage staff from the brand's network of more than 12,000 affiliated agents and more than 120 companies. An energizing line-up of speakers will include brand leaders, top-performing BHGRE agents and Co-Founder, Soul Cycle and Partner, WeWork, Julie Rice. Additional notable speakers and educators will include NAR's director of membership engagement, Nobu Hata; luxury real estate experts Jennifer Berman and Chris Pollinger; negotiation expert Tom Hayman; international real estate icon David Knox and Meredith Corporation's style director, Max Wilker.

CENTURY 21 One21 Experience

The One21 Experience will celebrate the relentless sales professionals who gave 121 percent to deliver the extraordinary in 2018, while the new "C21 Social Squad" will discuss and share all things social media. The CENTURY 21 brand will welcome many of its top offices, brokers and affiliated agents to the One21 stage, as well as an endless variety of learning tracks and opportunities to network, mastermind and gain referral business.

Coldwell Banker Gen Blue Experience

Coldwell Banker, the original real estate brand since 1906, will unveil big news about a new vision for the brand's future. Coldwell Banker's Gen Blue conference will be jampacked with educational content focused on ingenuity. Can't-miss sessions will include "How to Win Listings with CBx" and "Predicting the Future with Coldwell Banker Technology," both of which will go in-depth on the prowess of the machine-learning-backed CBx Technology Suite. Another stand-out session, "The Women in Leadership Panel," will be held on March 19 as a prelude to Coldwell Banker's "Women in Leadership Month" coming this May.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference

During the Coldwell Banker Commercial Global Conference, the brand will release its annual Blue Book Market Intelligence Report that will highlight the top commercial real estate markets across the country using industry data and anecdotes from local commercial real estate brokers. Also, Coldwell Banker Commercial will name the winner of the prestigious 2019 Halter/Case Award.

Fuel ERA

Brokers and agents attending the Fuel ERA conference will enjoy the networking, collaboration and education opportunities they've come to expect, but on a supersized scale. With more than 55 classes from industry experts, such as national speaker and trainer Jared James and award-winning trainer Juanita McDowell, Fuel ERA will serve as a launchpad for agents and brokers to re-charge, re-invigorate and re-fuel. In addition to hearing some exciting brand announcements from the ERA senior leadership team and celebrating the successes of their peers, attendees also will be inspired and delighted by award-winning speaker, entertainer and guitar virtuoso Mike Rayburn.

Cartus Global Network

The Cartus Global Network will reveal how the brand is resetting its approach to communicating Cartus's value to transferees, clients and prospects. Brokers will hear from senior leadership, including recently hired CEO, Katrina Helmkamp, Global Product and Innovation Officer, Scott Becker, and SVP, Broker Services, Mike Brannan. Philosopher, speaker and photographer Matthew Ferrara will lead a discussion about recruiting, retention and manager accountability, while Steve Murray, president and co-founder of REAL Trends, will share industry insights.

Following RGX, Sotheby's International Realty will host the brand's Global Networking Event in Vancouver, Canada, May 13-15, 2019.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S., focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through well-known industry brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 193,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 106,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.





SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.realogy.com

