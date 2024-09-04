A Fish Oil Expert Highlights the Importance of Clean Omega-3 Supplements for Breastfeeding Mothers

DHA and EPA Fatty Acids From Omega-3 Fish Oils Are Important After Delivery. Arctic Blue Ensures Parents Have a Safe and Effective Source for This Essential Supplement.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone needs Omega-3 fatty acids and the DHA and EPA that they contain. This is especially true for breastfeeding mothers and their children. Arctic Blue has created a line of hyper-clean, sustainable Omega-3 supplements that are sustainably sourced full-spectrum fish oil from Arctic Cod in the pristine waters of the Barents Sea. These are ideal for maintaining nutritional levels not just during pregnancy but after birth.

"When a breastfeeding mother maintains a healthy intake of DHA, it contributes to normal fetal eye, brain, vision, and blood pressure development in their infants," explains the founder of Arctic Blue, Ludo Van de Wiel, a fish oil expert has a Master of Sciences (MSc) from the Dutch Wageningen University, a school renowned for its emphasis on health, nutrition, and agriculture.

The American Pregnancy Association adds to this list of benefits, saying adequate DHA during pregnancy can improve a child's behavior, focus, attention, and ability to learn. It can even boost immunity and reduce allergy risks.

The APA adds that the need for healthy Omega-3 supplementation doesn't stop at delivery, saying, "After delivery a mother's level of DHA can remain low as breastfeeding transmits her reserves of DHA to the breast milk for the baby. The need for DHA remains critical for your new baby through two years of age as brain development continues through this time."

As for the source of Omega-3, Van de Wiel says, "You can't organically create enough Omega-3 to survive, so you need to get this essential nutrient from elsewhere. If you eat a balanced diet while pregnant or breastfeeding, you can usually meet this need, but few people eat enough fish these days. That's where our supplements can help."

Van de Wiel himself created the company to design a fish oil product that his own kids would be happy to take on a regular basis. Arctic Blue's Omega-3 supplements are designed with quality, sustainability, and experience in mind. These principles start with the environmentally friendly harvesting of fresh oil from fish filet trimmings from Arctic Cod in the clean waters of the Barents Sea. The oil is carefully produced to maintain low oxidation values, giving it a silky smooth taste and no fishy aftertaste, burps, or indigestion. From a high degree of Omega-3s to a user-friendly experience, the products are an ideal way for families to stay healthy and strong as they grow together.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

