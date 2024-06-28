A Fish Oil That Doesn't Leave Consumers Bloated

Bloating, Burps, and Fishy Aftertaste Are Common Concerns With Omega-3 Fish Oil Supplements. Arctic Blue Eliminates Those Issues.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oil is a common supplement. It gives consumers access to essential fatty acids — especially Omega-3 fatty acids. However, one of the more unpleasant side effects of fish oil supplements is that it creates unwanted digestive side effects in many individuals, including burping, bloating, and excess gas.

Livestrong.com reports that the severity of these conditions can depend on the individual, but it can also come from "the specific fish oil product used." This is where Arctic Blue comes into play. The Dutch nutraceutical brand harvests its full-spectrum fish oil from fillet trimmings right on the boat in the pure but chilly waters of the Barents Sea. This rapid processing helps preserve the oil's nutritional makeup. It also maintains low oxidation levels—which is what most people confuse with the concept of a "fishy taste."

"Purity and freshness are not just important to the Arctic Blue mission statement. They're essential for proper fish oil supplementation," explains company founder Ludo Van de Wiel.

The executive adds that the degree of freshness of a fish oil supplement is important because it reflects the quality and condition of the delicate Omega-3 fatty acids. "If the Omega-3s are rancid, that isn't what you want. That isn't going to help your health," he explains. "If an oil smells or tastes fishy, it's rancid. If it's fresh, it won't leave you with smelly odors, fishy burps, or that bloated feeling. Arctic Blue Omega-3 will never give fishy burps after ingestion. We guarantee it."

Fish oil is important for ongoing health. However, the need for fatty acids like Omega-3s shouldn't condemn health-conscious consumers of all ages to a daily routine of bloated discomfort. They can skip the burping and gas by using a clean, pure, fresh fish oil like Arctic Blue that prioritizes experience along with nutritional value.

About Arctic Blue

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com .

