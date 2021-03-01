A Fitness Refuge for the Texas Strong - 'Hidden Gym' Opens Doors to Members During Winter Storm Blackouts, Providing Warmth and Comfort for Close-Knit Community

ALLEN, Texas, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Gym (https://hiddengym.net/) announced it had helped support its members through the recent historic winter-storm blackouts by opening its gym to those in need of shelter. Providing free showers, complimentary hot chocolate, and a warm place to stay was a welcome gift for many members who found their homes locked in ice and darkness over the past few weeks. Hidden Gym also provided assistance to the larger Allen community by selling special-edition "Texas Strong" shirts to help bolster donations to a local support group, Allen Community Outreach.

Owners, Greg and Tawna McCoy A look inside the 17k sq. ft Hidden Gym

Co-founded in 2019 by internationally recognized and experienced fitness team, Tawna and Greg McCoy, Hidden Gym is a state-of-the-art personal training and wellness center staffed with world-class trainers who are educated in the latest fitness modalities for endurance, strength, flexibility, and balance.

"We were happy to open our gym recently to members in need – it was just the right thing to do," said Greg McCoy, Hidden Gym Co-Owner. "Philanthropy is one of our three core values, along with community and education. Service is part of who we are, and remains a constant goal with our business, no matter what we're doing. Tawna and I have been in the fitness industry for a long time, and we've seen all kinds of gym and training models – some that work, and many that don't. So we know what works. That's why our entire facility is custom crafted – organized and created from the foundation up by people who care about this work. And our staff of trainers is second to none – they're people who are deeply invested in your fitness goals because they have already been down that road. They know the challenges, and what it means to persevere and win. So they can help you get there too."

"We're a very personal, unique community here," said Tawna McCoy, Hidden Gym Co-Owner. "And we have the gym to match. We always strive to get to know our members as individuals – greeting you by name at the door – with trainers who walk the floor and engage with you. It's a special kind of energy here: supportive and encouraging, like you'd expect from a group of friends rather than just gym employees. What Greg and I have found is that this team atmosphere works best. Whether it's Boxing, Olympic Lifting, Powerlifting – or the rarer equipment like Prime and Arsenal Strength – we've got a plan, and a trainer to help you work it out. And if you're in a friendly environment that you love, you'll be exercising happily."

