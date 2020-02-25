A Focus on Mine Site Safety for Hydraulic Fluids and Dust Suppression at CONEXPO - CON/AGG 2020

Industries today must cope with a wide variety of priorities, ranging from effectiveness and cost-efficiency to most of all safety. You need solutions that work anywhere, in different situations and conditions. Quaker Houghton will feature key technologies from its compliance solutions portfolio including:

Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids: QUINTOLUBRIC ® 888 polyol ester based hydraulic fluids can replace anti-wear, mineral oil based hydraulic fluids in applications where fire hazards exist, and can also be used in environmentally sensitive hydraulic applications without compromising overall hydraulic system applications.

polyol ester based hydraulic fluids can replace anti-wear, mineral oil based hydraulic fluids in applications where fire hazards exist, and can also be used in environmentally sensitive hydraulic applications without compromising overall hydraulic system applications. Dust Suppression : DUSTGRIP ® family of dust suppression products help reduce the generation of dust particles from mines, roads, stockpiles, rail hauls, construction sites, quarries, and other areas where dust control is a problem.

: family of dust suppression products help reduce the generation of dust particles from mines, roads, stockpiles, rail hauls, construction sites, quarries, and other areas where dust control is a problem. Ground Control Agents: MINETECH™ feature outstanding mechanical properties and flexibility to be an effective ground consolidation and stabilization tool.

For Quaker Houghton's full product line offerings for mining operations, visit: https://home.quakerhoughton.com/wp-content/uploads/pdf/industry/mining/bro_mining_core_products_EN_AM.pdf.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

