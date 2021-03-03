A Franchise Lending Company Celebrates 20 Years in Business by Launching Their New FranchiseLenders.com Website for Those Needing a Quality Loan and Bank Relationship

HAZLET TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Financial (New Jersey Office), a nationwide, specialty Franchise financing consulting firm with access to many banks and lenders, processing both SBA and non-SBA alternative funding programs, has reached the 20-year mark of assisting franchisors and franchise owners with their financing needs, as well as recently launching a new website www.franchiselenders.com that gives new franchise investors, existing franchise owners and franchisors a connection to the various funding sources who are not only more aggressive lending to the Franchise industry but who have also not tightened up their lending requirements because of what the pandemic has done to the economy and to the small business owner. "Most banks have either stopped lending on startups and expansion loan requests or have made their loan requirements even more conservative," says Don Johnson, owner of FranchiseLenders.com and 20-year veteran of Franchise lending and whose firm works with hundreds of franchise brands. "Most borrowers get declined for financing because their loan package presentation is not correct or complete and is not presented to the right and best bank for that particular type of loan. FranchiseLenders.com takes care of all those concerns for them," Johnson says.

The new website will also let a borrower learn their loan potential within 24 hours and offers several services to the Franchisor, including letting them know quickly which of their investor/franchisees is pre-qualified and financeable, saving them time and money. With many people losing their jobs and businesses, unfortunately, franchising with its low failure rate is an attractive option, but most have never experienced applying for a business loan or even filled out a personal financial statement or know how to write a business plan. FranchiseLenders.com provides complete services from start to finish, offering a one-stop-shop approach to maximize loan potential for any type of business loan request.

Josh York of Gymguyz, a current Diamond Financial Franchisor client and CEO & Founder nationwide, says, "First of all, congrats Don to you regarding your 20-year mark, a great accomplishment. Trying to find a consistent bank to finance our expansion was tough even before 2020, now it's off the charts - it's a good thing Don and his team at FranchiseLenders.com are there for us. FranchiseLenders.com is essential, in the constantly changing world, an important source for the most recent updated industry information which is critical for borrower success !"

