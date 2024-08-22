A FREE STEMFEST FOR KIDS K-12, POWERED BY CLEMSON UNIVERSITY AND EXECUTED BY STEM GLOBAL ACTION

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This groundbreaking event brings free STEM learning to Columbia! This big, tradeshow-like festival will feature more than 60 stations where kids and their parents engage in unique and fun activities like operating a robot, building motorized model cars and flying drones, watching live animal dissections, riding a hovercraft, and much more. These activities are designed to be both educational and entertaining, providing a unique learning experience for students and parents. Students, grades K—12, learn and have fun. They work with college volunteers and STEM professionals. Our children need role models - scientists, doctors, and engineers – who look like them and come from their neighborhoods and communities.

Parents register your kid's grades K-12 at www.clemson.edu/stem-sc

College students are needed from 7:45 AM to 1 PM to assist in managing the stations, interact with students, and inspire the next generation of STEM achievers. Undergraduate volunteers receive a $50 stipend. COLLEGE VOLUNTEERS REGISTER HERE: www.clemson.edu/stem-sc.

Since 2013, STEM Global Action (SGA) and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have made a significant impact, reaching more than 160,000 students, 22,000 families, and 5,150 schools. This STEM Fest, which is sponsored by Clemson University, is a gateway to new opportunities and learning. Their proven track record of success makes them a trusted source for STEM education. Seeking to make STEM education available in ALL communities, SGA is a campaign and network of affiliates, including STEM South Carolina, that pursues STEM education for children, parents, and communities across the U.S. and abroad. By participating in the STEM Fest, students and volunteers will contribute to this impactful mission, growing their appreciation and love for STEM, while receiving a valuable educational experience.

STEM Global Action

Clemson University

Spring Valley High School

120 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia, SC 29229

Saturday, August 24, 2024

9 AM to Noon ET

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]

