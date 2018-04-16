A Fresh Perspective on the Immigration Debate

The campaign's premise that "immigration is not a political or legal issue – it's a human and moral issue" has unified a diverse group of supporters ranging from city officials, businesses and corporate organizations, as well as religious leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Jewish and other interfaith communities.

"How we treat others is as important as how we treat ourselves. This is a human issue. #BEGOLDEN is a rallying cry for our community to unite under the #GoldenRule and to practice it every day," tweeted Dallas City Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) after a speech at the Dallas Festival of Ideas, in which he expressed his support for the campaign.

#BEGOLDEN seeks to encourage acceptance of others, especially immigrants, and turn the region into a beacon of inclusivity, empathy and civility. Through "Golden Facts," video testimonials, and immigration-related resources, #BEGOLDEN aims to dispel misinformation and encourages people to gain a better understanding of why immigrants fled their homelands to come to this country, and how we can all work to treat these residents with more dignity and kindness.

Bishop Edward Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, alongside other faith leaders of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities, also expressed their wishes for everyone, regardless of faith or political affiliation, to support the #BEGOLDEN campaign. "#BEGOLDEN inspires us to treat each other as we want to be treated, a foundational premise people have learned no matter their faith or origin. #BEGOLDEN will be a reminder to respect all people, including those who have different political or religious beliefs, and those of different ethnic, racial and socio-economic backgrounds," said Bishop Burns.

The city of Dallas skyline has been lit gold as a public display of support toward the campaign, which is an encouraging display of the vast amount of diverse interests #BEGOLDEN has been able to bring together. Throughout this year, the #BEGOLDEN campaign will introduce interactive experiences, social and digital content, influencer outreach, and public events, which will be highlighted at begoldenjourney.com, and across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through @BeGoldenJourney.

