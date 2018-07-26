A Fresh Start For SureID®

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SureID®, a world-class biometrics and fingerprint services company, has emerged from a major acquisition and team reorganization to announce a new General Manager and corporate office location.

"SureID is well positioned to lead the market in fingerprint-based identity," said SureID's new General Manager, Ned Hayes. "The SureID team has already deployed a market-leading fingerprinting network that covers over 800 nationwide locations. We are excited to re-establish SureID as a market leader in fingerprint technology and biometric validation."

Hayes is a seasoned technology executive with significant experience in mobile software and cloud services. He comes to SureID with seven years' experience as a strategic manager within Intel's Software and Services division. Prior to Intel, Hayes co-founded the Seattle-based identity startup TeleTrust and ran product and marketing for Paul Allen's startup A.R.O.

"I am deeply impressed with the caliber of the SureID team," Hayes said. "I'm excited to join this dynamic group to help grow the company vision under the direction of the Sterling team."

In late 2017, SureID became part of Sterling Talent Solutions, one of the world's largest background screening and HR solutions companies. Hayes joined SureID as General Manager in July 2018 and also serves as a Vice President for Sterling Talent Solutions.

In addition to hiring Hayes, SureID has leased new corporate office space. All 30+ employees are now located onsite at 10220 SW Greenburg Road in Portland, OR.

Today, SureID is proud to serve a broad range of consumers and businesses with our world-class fingerprint services program, technology, and network. We invite you to learn more on our site, review our customers' fingerprinting experience, or contact us for more information.

SureID was founded on the belief that fingerprinting can be convenient, safe, secure, fast, and appointment-free. We offer a nationwide network of over 800 fingerprinting locations with best in class technology and customer-friendly interactions. Backed by nearly two decades of experience collecting biometric data, we have redesigned the electronic fingerprinting process to serve the applicant and customer first. SureID joined the Sterling Talent Solutions family in October 2017 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

