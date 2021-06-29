A Fresh Take on a Tired Marketing Tool: How Modern Online Entrepreneurs Are Leveraging Their Email Lists Without Hiring a Pro

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, online entrepreneurs have been faced with three options when it comes to sending marketing emails to their lists: Go it alone, hire a professional copywriter, or use generic email templates.

Brittany Bayley (email marketing expert and founder of www.swipesthatsell.com ) thought it was time to change that. So, she added a fourth option to the mix for those who want to save time and money but still make a personal connection to their email list subscribers.

Swipes That Sell

"After years of seeing online entrepreneurs struggle with email marketing, I created a hybrid between customized emails and generic templates. It has all of the ease of plug-and-play, but none of the sleaze," said Bayley.

Her program, Swipes That Sell, provides users with uniquely designed, professionally written swipe files (also called templates) for six key email sequences.

These six, 5-part sequences include: new customer onboarding, webinar invitation, webinar follow-up, product launch, abandoned cart, and sales call follow-up. There is also a bonus email swipe file available for those who participate in joint-venture or affiliate promotions.

Additionally, Swipes That Sell provides a full masterclass that teaches students how to infuse their personal stories into the swipe files so that they sound custom-written.

Finally, students receive deliverability training to learn how to avoid the junk and spam folder and be sure their email is actually seen by their customers.

Swipes That Sell, the all-in-one email marketing solution for online entrepreneurs, is available now for $37 and has already started to welcome users from all over the world.

Visit www.SwipesThatSell.com to learn more about the program.

Brittany Bayley earned her title of "the go-to email marketing expert" while penning successful campaigns for widely recognized coaches like Russell Brunson (co-founder of the popular SaaS company ClickFunnels). She's known for distilling years of experience and knowledge into simple, easy-to-implement strategies that busy entrepreneurs can dig into right away.

