A Fresh Voice With Something To Say -- Black In My Own Way

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkh_KsxffBM

HarpSpace Happening presents Black In My Own Way, the debut album by The DX Experiment featuring the distinguished, celebrated musician and actor Avery Brooks. It's new music with a new approach for a new time.

The DX Experiment is a conceptual idea built around musician, artist and poet, Dante Xavier with a hand-picked lineup of musicians as a means for Dante to express his own musical identity.

