A Frictionless Wine Collection Experience with GrtWines: New Web3 Marketplace Uncorks "The Jefferson Collection", Featuring Double Magnum Château Lafite Rothschild 2000, to Entice the Tech-savvy Generation

Co-founded by a diverse group of individuals from tech, finance to wine, including James Suckling

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrtWines ( https://www.grtwines.com/ ), a pioneering Web3 wine marketplace that enables wine enthusiasts worldwide to embark on a digital wine discovery voyage using wine-backed tokens, is delighted to present "The Jefferson Collection". This exclusive series, which will release officially on 16 April, showcases an extraordinary fusion of Bordeaux wines inspired by Thomas Jefferson, the renowned US Founding Father celebrated for his deep passion for wine. Under the leadership of former CLSA Chairman Jonathan Slone, with support from wine expert and negociant Mathieu Chadronnier and internationally acclaimed wine critic James Suckling, GrtWines seamlessly unites the rich heritage of fine wines with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Through tokenizing real bottles of wines, it revolutionizes the way people discover, collect and relish in their favorite bottles with unrivaled ease and trust in their authenticity.

Debut on 16 April, “The Jefferson Collection” featuring 21 tokenized Bordeaux wines inspired by the Founding Father’s life trajectory and documented preference.

Transcending physical boundaries for wine collection, a direct pour from 'The President's Cellar'

"The Jefferson Collection" will make its grand debut on 16 April, bringing to life the historical richness of Jefferson's well-documented wine preferences. Carefully curated, this exceptional collection features 21 tokenized Bordeaux wines, each meticulously selected to embody the historical depth of Jefferson's refined taste. Sourced directly from renowned vineyards, the bottles are all Ex-Château and provided, stored and delivered by CVBG, the leading négociant in Bordeaux.

Wine coursed through every aspect of Thomas Jefferson's life and diplomatic career, but nowhere was its influence more pronounced than during his tenure as the American Minister to France from 1785 to 1789. Throughout his extensive travels to the most prestigious vineyards in Bordeaux, Jefferson developed a lifelong ardor and appreciation for fine wines, recognizing their untapped potential in America. Enthralled by the captivating array of flavor profiles and refined elegance offered by European wines, he made the bold decision to introduce European grape varieties and cultivate the domestic winemaking industry. This unwavering passion extended beyond the vineyards and into the glasses of esteemed guests at diplomatic dinner parties, steaming through the White House cellar, where it accompanied his presidency, shaping policies and fostering meaningful relationships.

Jonathan Slone, CEO and Co-founder at GrtWines, said, "We witnessed an ever-growing appetite among the emerging and digital-savvy generation of wine lovers who seek to effortlessly curate their own distinguished wine cellars. At GrtWines, we have taken it upon ourselves to eliminate the arduous process of wine collecting with blockchain technology, by connecting people with well-established wineries and négociants of the highest caliber. This ensures an unencumbered odyssey of wine discovery, rendering wine collections more accessible and economically advantageous. With tokenization, it enhances the timeless value of wine. I believe GrtWines will not only elevate your palate but also provide a fun and easy way that resonates with modern lifestyles."

Mathieu Chadronnier, Co-founder at GrtWines, said, "Indulging in the pleasures of wine should be an effortless endeavor, and GrtWines is a great starting point. The company's mission is to empower younger wine enthusiasts to navigate the seemingly complex and sometimes overwhelming world of wine culture. Through GrtWines' transparent and well-connected ecosystem, people can access extraordinary bottles around the world that are rich in history, flavor and craftsmanship. Wine tokenization truly elevates the wine experience as the original bottles will continue being preserved and stored professionally, ensuring their quality and value when people decide to redeem the tokens and devour the bottle."

GrtWines' remarkable journey is only in its nascent stages. In January, GrtWines' inaugural release, "100 Magnums", was sold out within a mere 4 days, which stands as a testament to the timeless allure of fresh avenues to the world's greatest wines, while embarking on a self-discovery wine journey through unbridled innovation. GrtWines is poised to redefine the boundaries in the world of wine, pouring forth a rich and immersive experience for wine enthusiasts and future generations.

Appendix ( Download Full Media Pack Here )

About GrtWines

GrtWines is a Web3 wine marketplace where enthusiasts around the world can embark on their wine discovery journey – collecting, trading, and storing fine wines with tokens backed by real bottles. Enriching the fine wine market using blockchain technology, GrtWines' asset-backed tokens ensure transparency, security, and authenticity, offering unprecedented access to the world's greatest wines that are directly sourced, professionally stored, and easily owned and traded.

