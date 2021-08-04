A Fruit Cup with Added Benefits, Introducing New Del Monte® Fruit Infusions

For over 130 years, Del Monte Foods has responded to consumers' ever-evolving needs with a deep commitment to product innovation. According to a 2021 survey 1 by the International Food Information Council , 1 in 5 Americans actively seek health benefits from foods, with energy, digestive health, and immune function being among the top motives. In response, Del Monte Foods created a delicious and convenient product for adults who seek additional benefits in their everyday snacks.

Del Monte Fruit Infusions is one of many exciting new innovations from Del Monte Foods launching nationwide this year.

Del Monte Fruit Infusions come in four refreshing flavors, each with a full serving of fruit and unique ingredients to support different nutritional needs, like healthy digestion, hydration, energy, and antioxidant support. This product is a healthy snacking choice as it's made with real fruit juice and does not contain added sugar, artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, artificial certified colors, preservatives, or GMO ingredients.

"We understand that nourishing and delicious snacks are important to consumers, which is why we're constantly innovating new products in this category," said Bibie Wu, Chief Marketing Officer, Del Monte Foods. "Del Monte Fruit Infusions offer on trend flavor variety and the benefits of real fruit and added vitamins and antioxidants. Perfect for those looking for a pick me up that can still fit within a healthy lifestyle."

Available in four varieties:

GUT LOVE: Pineapple in pineapple ginger flavored juice with turmeric and prebiotics

Pineapple in pineapple ginger flavored juice with turmeric and prebiotics BOOST ME: Mangos and pineapple in mango and dragon fruit flavored juice with vitamin C and coffee extract

Mangos and pineapple in mango and dragon fruit flavored juice with vitamin C and coffee extract GLOW ON : Peaches in passionfruit guava flavored juice with aloe juice and coconut water

: Peaches in passionfruit guava flavored juice with aloe juice and coconut water STAY WELL: Grapefruit in pomegranate flavored juice with vitamin C and elderberry extract

This product is one of many exciting new innovations from Del Monte Foods launching nationwide this year. Just in time for back to school and return to office, it is available at major national retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Jewel with a suggested price of $1.69.

About Del Monte Foods For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, that's why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

1 International Food Information Council. 2021 Food & Health Survey. 19 May 2021. [https://foodinsight.org/2021-food-health-survey/]

SOURCE Del Monte Foods

Related Links

http://www.delmontefoods.com

