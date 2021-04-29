A Full Day of Excitement Awaits You at Pipestem Adventure Zone

PIPESTEM, W.Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have ever imagined a place where you can explore all of your adventure desires on the same day and in the same locale, the Pipestem Adventure Zone is the fulfillment of that dream.

Skeet Shooting at Pipestem Adventure Zone Scenic Pipestem State Park in West Virginia

A day packed full of fun and adventures awaits thrill-seekers at the Pipestem Adventure Zone. On May 15th, adventure enthusiasts will flock to West Virginia for the Grand Opening of this one-of-a-kind adventure park where they can indulge their desire to enjoy varied adventures including skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars on race tracks, 3D archery, axe throwing, drone flying, miniature golf, disc golf, and electric motor assisted bikes.

West Virginia is known as a premier destination for family adventures such as kayaking, ziplining, and white water rafting. With the opening of the Pipestem Adventure Zone, the area will add another layer of adventure entertainment. Located in Pipestem State Park near Princeton, WV, the Adventure Zone provides numerous challenging sports activities that are rarely found all in one place.

The Adventure Zone is designed to accommodate visitors of any skill level who would like a 1.5 hour sports experience or multiple sports adventures in the same day. Just park your car and choose to pay a la carte for activities (ranging from $6 to $40) or buy a 1-day pass ($84) to participate in up to 6 activities in one day. Most of the activities are scheduled at 1.5 hour intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Groups of 2 to 12 people can compete during each session before moving on to another activity. Equipment is provided for all activities.

Pipestem State Park sits on 4,000 acres of West Virginia wilderness with stunning mountain views of the Bluestone Gorge and activities for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the Pipestem Adventure Zone, visitors also take advantage of other activities such as exhilarating zipline tours, a 9-hole par 3 and an 18-hole champion golf courses, mountain bike excursions, horseback riding, nature center, and whitewater adventures from mild in innertubes and inflatable kayaks to wild in professionally guided rafts.

Ample accommodations and amenities are available for vacationers to the region including 2 lodges (McKeever Lodge and Mountain Creek Lodge), 26 cabins, and 82 campsites. During the day, participants can enjoy a break for lunch or dinner at 3 nearby restaurants. Activities can be booked after May 15th by calling 1-833-WV-Parks (1-833-987-2757) or visiting wvstateparks.com. Visit PipestemAdventures.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Kristen Cooper

[email protected]

310-717-0521

SOURCE Pipestem Adventure Zone