A Fun-Filled New Picture Book Focusing on Imagination and Play Brings Big Trucks into Small Hands

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the newly established MamaBear Books launched in 2022, their mission was to create a small press dedicated to bringing stories to families that help inspire imagination and creativity while fostering high morals and values through beautifully written and illustrated picture books. Their debut title, The Day I Had a Bulldozer is a fun and clever story about a group of young friends who are delighted to discover real construction vehicles of their very own, written by publisher and author, Ashley Wall.

The Day I Had a Bulldozer

In Wall's playful story, young Luke cannot believe his eyes when he looks from his window and sees a bulldozer outside…with his name on it! He can't wait to show his friend Noah and vrooms over with his best buddy, his dog Bobo. The pair discover Noah driving a dump truck and the boys have a blast together with their awesome vehicles, making an enormous dirt mountain! But the fun doesn't end with those two pals. When Mikey rolls in on his steamroller and Emma zooms up in an excavator, their day of adventure is just getting started for these four kindhearted friends.

Young readers and vehicle lovers will delight in this fun story with a vibrant illustration style reminiscent of story favorites, Little Einsteins and Paw Patrol. Family and educators of young children will welcome an imaginative story that children will return to again and again. With an underlying theme of friendship and kindness, it is the perfect addition to any classroom or home library.

The Day I Had a Bulldozer is the debut title in a new series of picture books that highlights imaginative play, with additional installments including The Day I Had a Dinosaur and The Day I Had a Pirate Ship. It is the launch series of a new children's book publisher, MamaBear Books, a family owned and operated children's book publishing company located in Austin, TX. Additional forthcoming picture book series include Detective Stan the Crayon Man, and their Feelings on the Farm board book series. In addition to creating high-quality books for children, MamaBear Books is committed to helping make new authors' dreams come true.

If you would like more information about author Ashley Wall and The Day I Had a Bulldozer, or MamaBear Books, please contact [email protected] or visit http://mamabearbooks.com/ .

