A Fun Fourth of July with Fireworks and Live Rock

In a world filled with musical homages, there are tribute artists, cover bands and impersonators, but Craig A. Meyer's "Almost Elton John" show is unlike anything else. "Really, I'm an illusionist," says Meyer, who for the last 13 years has used smoke, mirrors, sequins and platform heels to convince audiences that he's the next closest thing to the British pop superstar. "I lovingly call Almost Elton my 'superhero' alter ego," he adds. "I step in a phone booth and walk out wearing a cape. I'm still Craig, but I'm also this other entity. It's fun to step into somebody else's heels for a while, if you will." Barry Manilow said Meyer is "one of the most talented people I've ever worked with. He can do ANYTHING!"

Meyer and his backing group, the Rocket Band will perform to the lush orchestral sounds of Pacific Symphony under the baton of Richard Kaufman, Hollywood's quintessential "maestro of the movies." Kaufman said, "As families and friends reunite and the country opens up this Fourth of July, we look forward to bringing you an exciting program that will make you feel glad to be alive again. There's something for everyone. And it will be the perfect way to celebrate our country's 245th birthday!"

