A Fundamental Scientific Study on The Effect of Synthesit Iron With Vitamin B6 Has Been Published

27 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

The year 2024 showed a great start for Synthesit Swiss SA. 

GENEVA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15. January 2024 Frontiers in Nutrition, one of the most respected scientific Swiss journals, published a research article on the long term effect of iron supplementation combined with vitamin B6 on the maximum oxygen consumption and energy production. Iron is an essential micronutrient. It plays a vital part in many biological processes. The research shows that iron supplementation increases ATP synthesis in muscle mitochondria by more than 60% and brain mitochondria by more than 30%, and also increases maximum oxygen consumption by more than 10%. 

Continue Reading
Research results explained
Furthermore, a case report cited in "Acta Medica Martiniana", a European scientific journal, depicts a clinical case of a patient with pancreatic cancer. It shows how Synthesit alleviates intoxication during chemotherapy. 

Synthesit Swiss SA is engaged in recreating natural processes in the laboratory. In 2019 it created a new biogenic iron, called SYNTHESIT. This iron-based mineral portrays completely different principles of action, in comparison to regular iron preparations. Synthesit activates the body's internal resources. Find the original research articles here: 

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1335187/full
https://sciendo.com/article/10.2478/acm-2023-0014 

Contact:
Lisa Petzold
Synthesit Swiss SA
+ 41225330507
373530@email4pr.com

