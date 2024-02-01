A Fusion of Global Inspiration: Clarke & Clarke Unveils Collection with Interior Designer Breegan Jane, Available Exclusively Through Kravet

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke & Clarke, renowned in modern British design, proudly collaborates with US interior designer Breegan Jane, marking a historic milestone. The collection, available online via Kravet (https://www.kravet.com/clarke-and-clarke) and at all US Kravet showrooms, debuts on February 1st, 2024.

Design Brand Manager, Clarke & Clarke, Jayne Wilson says, "Working with Breegan has allowed us to tap into a global design style from an exciting new perspective. Her work in the US is the perfect mix of eclectic and modern for the Clarke & Clarke design studio. From the plains of Africa to the sun-drenched landscape of Ibiza, we're so excited to see how this collection is embraced and worked into interior schemes."

Breegan Jane, celebrated for her roles as an interior designer, author, and philanthropist, brings a distinctive touch to the collaboration, elevating her craft with unparalleled attention to naturalistic detail. Her experience as a TV home expert has solidified her reputation as a design maven, resonating with audiences seeking a modern aesthetic that effortlessly blends accessible luxury.

Available exclusively through Kravet,  https://www.kravet.com/clarke-clarke-breegan-jane, the Clarke & Clarke x Breegan Jane collection comprises 8 stunning wallpapers and 10 fabric designs. Noteworthy is the commitment to sustainability, with all wallpapers printed on FSC-certified substrates, proudly made in the UK. This fusion of art and purpose promises to revolutionize interior design, offering bold, luxurious, and ecologically responsible options for design enthusiasts.

"This collection breathes the captivating sights, sounds, and scenes from my favorite places on earth. Each time I visit Kenya, even from a standpoint of philanthropy, I'm completely overtaken by the lush, picturesque landscape. With every vacation I take to Ibiza I'm hypnotized by the vibrant nightlife and tranquil waters that redefine opulence and carefree living for me. LA's iconic palm trees and understated elegance throughout the city are the roots of 'home' for me as a southern California native. By incorporating elements from these locations that I frequent, I hope to instill hints of global beauty, comfort, and opulence into homes and interior spaces around the world." -- Breegan Jane, Founder & Principal of Breegan Jane Design

Inspired by Breegan's global travels and philanthropic work, the collection encapsulates nature's dramatic beauty, weaving in African patterning, tropical references, and contemporary classics. The result is a captivating array of rich and enticing colorways that breathe new life into patterns, transforming the perception of wallpaper and fabric designs.

The Clarke & Clarke x Breegan Jane collaboration stands as a dynamic force in the world of design, presenting a fresh perspective on modern interiors. With a global outlook, this collection invites individuals to experience the marriage of British design principles and aspirational luxury, setting a new standard for timeless and sophisticated interiors.

