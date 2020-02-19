A-G Administrators endorsed as PSBA Insurance Trust provider

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Administrators, the sports insurance specialists, announced a strategic partnership with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association Insurance Trust (PSBA) today. PSBA is an organization that provides superior insurance services and programs designed specifically for the unique needs of Pennsylvania school districts.

The Insurance Trust will endorse A-G Administrators as the exclusive insurance provider for Student Accident & Volunteer Plans for all PSBA members.

Both PSBA Insurance Trust & A-G Administrators understand the challenges that institutions face as health insurance premiums and deductibles consistently increase. A-G Administrators offers solutions that help many institutions limit their risk exposure.

"When districts and schools require insurance solutions for interscholastic sports, extracurricular activities, student accident plans or summer camps, we are the consistently reliable choice," commented James Shipp, A-G Administrators' Chief Marketing Officer. "A-G does one thing and we do it better than anyone else."

A-G Administrators started in the K-12 insurance market and, for more than thirty years, has been a trusted advisor in the evolving sports insurance industry. While providing insurance solutions to 425 colleges & universities, 750+ K-12 schools and 3,000+ youth sports organizations, A-G Administrators has become well known for continually advancing technologies that support best-in-class customer service and superior claims savings.

"Partnering with PSBA Insurance Trust enhances our reach to provide their member schools a combination of experience, organized products and service after the sale," adds Shipp.

"PSBA Insurance Trust is adamant about providing protection, prevention and peace of mind for our members," said Kelsey Carbaugh Director of Insurance Services for PSBA. "We only align ourselves with partners who believe the same and we are delighted to be working with A-G Administrators."

PSBA Insurance Trust has been providing programs to Pennsylvania public education entities for 50 years. To learn more, visit the PSAB Insurance Trust website at www.psbains.com .

Family owned and operated since 1983, A-G Administrators leads the industry as a provider of student athlete insurance in the United States. A-G administrators manages all claims in-house with a professional customer service team that knows each account and our proven programs continually advance medical expense savings for institutions, organizations and athletes by leveraging technology to achieve cost savings for our partners. For more information about the best value, service and guidance in the student athlete insurance market please visit https://agadministrators.com.

Media Contact:

Marisa Thornton

610-933-0800

mthornton@agadm.com

SOURCE A-G Administrators