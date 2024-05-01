A-G Administrators is now A-G Specialty Insurance

The new name reflects the company's expanding capabilities and vision

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Administrators, the participant accident insurance leader for schools and student-athlete programs, announced today that it has changed its name to A-G Specialty Insurance, LLC.

"As the scope of our products and services has expanded over the years, we realized that the name A-G Administrators no longer accurately reflects all we do for our customers. Changing our name to A-G Specialty Insurance honors our history while, at the same time, it embraces our ever-growing suite of products and services," says A-G Specialty Insurance's Chief Executive Officer Dixon Gillis.

A family-owned business, Dixon's father, Al Gillis, started the company more than 40 years ago. It was a one-man operation handling local K-12 school district accident accounts. Today, the company provides expert advice and uniquely designed insurance solutions to 725+ colleges and universities, 3,200+ K-12 schools and school systems, and 3,000 youth sports organizations, including several National Governing Bodies.

Dixon feels that A-G Specialty Insurance better captures what A-G is doing now and where it's going in the future. And what's also important to him is that the name still reflects Al Gillis's philosophy. "Dad's motto for us was 'Achieve Greatness.' I can't wait to see what we do next."

