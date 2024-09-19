A-G Specialty Insurance Announces Acquisition of eSportsInsurance

BERYWN, Pa., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Specialty Insurance, a leader in providing tailored insurance solutions across niche industries, is excited to announce the acquisition of eSportsInsurance, a pioneering provider of insurance products specifically designed for amateur youth and adult sports nationwide. This strategic acquisition marks A-G Specialty Insurance's commitment to supporting the fast-growing and rapidly evolving world of sports insurance.

eSportsInsurance is a pioneering provider of insurance products specifically designed for amateur youth and adult sports nationwide.

The acquisition of eSportsInsurance will strengthen A-G Specialty Insurance's existing portfolio by introducing a comprehensive suite of insurance products and risk management solutions tailored to the unique needs of amateur sports associations, sports camps and clinics, sports teams, special events and other stakeholders in this industry. By integrating eSportsInsurance's specialized knowledge and products, A-G Specialty Insurance aims to address the increasing demand for protection against liabilities, event cancellations, and other unforeseen challenges within any sport or organization.

"I am excited to partner with Terry and his team at eSportsInsurance to offer a new product to the market through our acquisition," said Dixon Gillis, CEO of A-G Specialty Insurance . "Terry and eSportsInsurance have an outstanding reputation in the space for his superior program business, easy click-and-bind portal and General Liability offerings that was our impetus for this deal. At A-G Specialty, we will now be able to offer accident and liability coverage to all of our distribution partners and clients. These are very exciting times at A-G, and Terry and his team of experts are a natural fit within our organization."

"I am thrilled to join forces with Dixon and A-G Specialty Insurance," said Terry Green, President of eSportsInsurance. "Our shared commitment to providing exceptional services to the sports community makes this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we will offer unparalleled insurance solutions that cater to the unique needs of sport teams and organizations."

Under A-G Specialty Insurance's leadership, eSportsInsurance will continue to operate with a commitment to providing specialized insurance solutions tailored to the sports insurance community's needs. Clients of eSportsInsurance can look forward to a smooth transition while benefiting from expanded resources, expert guidance, and access to a wider range of insurance products that ensure comprehensive protection for every aspect of the sports industry.

For media inquiries or more information about the acquisition, please contact:

Dixon Gillis

CEO

A-G Specialty Insurance

(610) 933-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE A-G Specialty Insurance, LLC