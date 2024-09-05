A-G Specialty Insurance Announces Acquisition of Gallagher Bollinger TPA

BERYWN, Pa., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Specialty Insurance, the participant accident insurance leader for intercollegiate and scholastic student-athlete programs, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Gallagher's Bollinger TPA Services, a well-respected name in the industry known for its student accident insurance solutions and exceptional client service. Gallagher originally acquired the Bollinger TPA Services group in 2014.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for A-G Specialty Insurance, expanding its market presence and enhancing its ability to deliver comprehensive and tailored insurance solutions to clients across various sectors. The Bollinger TPA's extensive portfolio, including its expertise in niche markets and its robust network of industry contacts, will complement A-G Specialty Insurance's existing offerings and help drive further growth and innovation.

"Adding Gallagher's Bollinger TPA into our organization represents a major step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled insurance solutions," said Dixon Gillis, CEO of A-G Specialty Insurance. "Their deep industry knowledge, combined with their commitment to excellence, aligns perfectly with our values and vision. Specifically, Bollinger's footprint in the k-12 student accident space is a desired growth area for us. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to delivering even greater value to our clients, and to also deepen our partnership with Gallagher, a global brokerage leader."

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with A-G Specialty Insurance," said Dan Buckley, Managing Director of Gallagher Special Risk. "A-G Specialty's reputation for innovation and capabilities in claims processing will continue to deliver strong outcomes our clients have come to expect and rely on."

As part of the acquisition, both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for clients and employees. By prioritizing a seamless integration, A-G Specialty Insurance and Gallagher Bollinger TPA are dedicated to creating a unified organization that leverages the strengths of both companies to better serve their clients and drive future success.

