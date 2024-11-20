A-G Specialty Insurance Expands Service Portfolio with Acquisition of First Agency TPA, A Gallagher Company

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A-G Specialty Insurance, a leading provider of specialized insurance solutions for educational institutions and sports organizations, is proud to announce its acquisition of First Agency TPA, A Gallagher Company, with a well-established reputation for student and athletic accident coverage. This acquisition builds upon A-G's previous acquisition of Gallagher's Bollinger TPA services, further expanding A-G Specialty Insurance's already prominent footprint within these niche industries.

1st Agency Logo

A-G's strategic acquisitions of both Gallagher's Bollinger TPA and now Gallagher's First Agency TPA highlights the company's commitment to expanding its capacity and expertise in TPA services. By combining the strengths of these two premier TPA providers, A-G is uniquely positioned to offer a more robust, streamlined insurance solution that benefits educational institutions, students, and student-athletes across the country.

First Agency, since its founding in 1959, has focused on providing accident insurance tailored for students and student-athletes at both interscholastic and intercollegiate levels. The company has also become a trusted provider of special-risk insurance, including coverage for summer camps, sports camps, clinics, and youth sports leagues. With the integration of these services, A-G Specialty Insurance will enhance its offerings by adding First Agency's trusted expertise, enabling a seamless client experience in insurance administration and claims processing.

"We are thrilled to welcome First Agency's TPA services into our portfolio, as their commitment to excellence and service aligns perfectly with our mission at A-G Specialty Insurance," said Dixon Gillis, CEO of A-G Specialty Insurance. "Together with the Gallagher Bollinger TPA services we previously acquired, we now offer an unparalleled combination of expertise and resources to support our clients' insurance needs at every level."

"We're excited to strengthen our partnership with A-G Specialty Insurance, our First Agency and Gallagher Bollinger clients will benefit moving forward now that we've partnered with A-G as their TPA," said Dan Buckley, Managing Director of Gallagher Special Risk. "A-G Specialty's reputation for innovation and capabilities in claims processing will continue to deliver strong outcomes our clients have come to expect and rely on."

With decades of experience in claims administration, risk management, and specialized insurance for youth programs, First Agency brings invaluable expertise that will bolster A-G's goals for growth and innovation. As A-G integrates these TPA services, clients can expect continuity in service, supported by a commitment to efficiency, accessibility, and customer care. Together, A-G Specialty Insurance and First Agency are setting a new standard in the industry, helping students, student-athletes, and educational institutions navigate their insurance needs with confidence and ease.

For media inquiries or more information about the acquisition, please contact:

Dixon Gillis

CEO

A-G Specialty Insurance

(610) 933-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE A-G Specialty Insurance, LLC