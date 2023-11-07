A-GAME Beverages Inc. Appoints Keith Myers to the Board of Directors

News provided by

A-GAME Beverages Inc.

07 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-GAME Beverages Inc., maker of A-GAME, the ultimate hydration beverage, is pleased to announce Keith Myers has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Keith Myers is the co-founder of LHC Group and served as chairman and CEO until the company's merger in 2023 with United Healthcare in a $5 Billion deal. Keith's long history of scaling businesses and being at the forefront of innovation offers a relevant and unique skillset to A-GAME's Board.

During his time with LHC Group, which he co-founded with his wife Ginger in 1994, Keith built what would become one of the largest and highest quality in-home healthcare providers in the U.S., a publicly traded company with 29,000 employees supporting more than 900 agency locations serving thousands of communities in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Keith Myers stated, "I'm honored to support Johnny Damon and his team as they grow A-GAME, and look forward to working closely with the Board in this important and innovative hydration category"

Former Major League Baseball All-Star, World Series champion, and Chairman of the Board, A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Johnny Damon added, "Keith is an exceptional leader, and we are excited to welcome him to the Board. His insight and experience will serve A-GAME well as we continue to scale."

A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate, and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete.  It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness, and fruit and vegetable juices for a variety of natural, delicious, and innovative flavors.

About A-GAME Beverages Inc.
Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time,  NASCAR driver Ryan Sieg, platinum-selling recording artist Ryan Cabrera, professional water skier and two-time world champion Thomas Degasperi, and A-GAME's newest brand ambassador Tyler Adams, U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year and Leeds United midfielder, A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For Media Inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at [email protected].

SOURCE A-GAME Beverages Inc.

